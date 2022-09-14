Build a Long-Term Stock Portfolio Alone

Want to build your long-term stock portfolio by yourself, without anyone’s help? No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOL, financial planner Vivian Rodrigues says you’ll need “enough time and knowledge” to do this analysis of the best companies yourself. It also answers whether this strategy is advantageous or not.

Chat with Specialist is a question-answer about investments exclusively for subscribers and is broadcast weekly, on Thursdays, from 4 pm to 5 pm.

Build your stock portfolio

Vivian says that to build a stock portfolio you first need to evaluate two points:

Knowing how to choose companies, after studying and analyzing aspects that you consider important.

Define the proportion between companies. Vivian says there is no standard answer to this. “Every investor who wants to build his own portfolio needs to have a strategy for this, such as having both companies in the xis sector and in the ‘y’ sector”, she declares.

Is it worth doing it alone?

The financial planner warns: most equity funds, which have professionals behind them, cannot yield above the Ibovespa. “This shows that, if even a large team of specialists has difficulty beating this index, do we have enough time and knowledge to be able to do that?”, she asks.

For her, it is perhaps more advisable to seek a professional analysis of these companies. “And, from there, you buy these shares via home broker”, she says. The home broker is an area in the bank or brokerage application that trades variable income assets.

Wallet for a third person: In addition to securing your own future, stocks can also be used to create an investment for someone else. If the investment is for a third person (children, grandchildren, etc.), you can apply in your CPF or in her CPF (if she is a minor, she will have access from the age of 18).

