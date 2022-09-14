Buy BBSE3 and sell IRBR3; see more recommendations from UBS BB in the insurance sector – Money Times

O UBS BB raised the target prices of BB Security (BBSE3) and Security box (CXSE3), in line with the updated estimates for the two companies.

With a buy recommendation for both names, UBS BB increased the BBSE3 target from R$32 to R$34. For CXSE3, the target rose from R$11 to R$11.50.

The change comes after the insurance industry reported better trends in July, with the segment Brasilsegfrom BB Seguridade, reporting a 44% growth in premiums compared to the same period in 2021, driven by the categories rural and moneylender.

“In the cumulative [terceiro] quarter, Brasilseg’s net income follows a trend in line with our estimates, while that of Brasilprev is below”, highlights UBS BB.

The institution increased its adjusted net income estimates for BB Seguridade by around 2% for 2022 and 8% for 2023 (to, respectively, R$5.54 billion and R$6.41 billion).

In the case of Caixa Seguridade, the premiums in the residential segment advanced 21% in July compared to the same period last year, followed by whole life insurance (+13% pa) and housing (+7% pa). Credit life premiums fell 27% year-on-year. The loss ratio fell, on average, by 11 percentage points on the same basis of comparison.

UBS BB’s estimates for the company’s net income in 2022 increased by 3% to R$2.62 billion. In relation to 2023, the institution’s analysis team started to project gains of R$ 3.11 billion, up 2% over the previous projection.

In the sector, UBS BB still has a neutral recommendation for Harbor (PSSA3), with a target price of R$ 21, and sale to IRB (IRBR3), with a target of R$ 2.30.

THE South America (SULA11) has a buy recommendation and a suggested target price of BRL 32.

