Caixa announces SUSPENDED BENEFITS for four months for this group

We know that in Brazil there are a large number of minorities. These people have difficulties in various areas such as getting jobs, having better salaries and even having recognition in society.

For this reason, government agencies and companies increasingly seek to help people who are part of these classes. An example is women, especially those who are already mothers.

New Savings Bank

Recently, Caixa Econômica Federal commented on the emergence of a new product as a way of encouraging the Caixa Para Elas program, which is aimed at the female audience.

The bank is seeking to offer opportunities that are geared towards women seeking products and services. As an example we can mention interest rate reductions for credit lines in addition to pauses in debt payments in case of maternity or adoption. In addition, exemptions from fees and investments that have differentiated profitability are also included.

Some of these facilities mentioned above can already be used by the bank’s customers. The others should start working by the end of the month. According to the company, the intention is that the measures are permanently available.

The bank’s president, Daniella Marques, ended up highlighting during a press conference that the program created by Caixa aims to develop actions that can protect women against acts of violence, in addition to encouraging entrepreneurship.

These people will still be able to order financial products that contain special financial conditions.

According to Marques, the bank joined forces with the Federal Government and also with the Ministry of Women and Human Rights to be able to embrace this population that needs help. It is worth noting that the bank currently has around 72 million customers, of which 900,000 are women.

Breaks in contracts

The company will offer the female population the opportunity, until the end of September, to request a pause in the payments of Credit Direct Caixa (CDC) for a period of four months.

This initiative will have value for debt renegotiation contracts and also for Personal Credit and Renewable Energy. However, to be able to apply, these people must be in a maternity or adoption situation.

However, it is not only these modalities that will be modified, in addition to them, people who have a real estate financing contract, will still be able to make the payment of only part of the benefit during the period of maternity leave.

According to Caixa, these women will only be able to pay 75% of installments for six months. All this together with the incorporation of the debit balance in case the contract is in default.

Women who are pregnant, on the other hand, can benefit from a grace period of up to six months to be able to start paying the amounts of installments of credit concessions or housing. These actions should continue on a permanent basis, as the bank comments.

Those who have selected the payroll-deductible credit option may have a discount of up to 2% on the rate values. In the Pledge modality, these people will have a special rate of 1.89%. Anyone wishing to request renewal will have a limit of up to 100% of the guarantee value.

