Caixa auctions more than 200 properties with up to 70% discount

THE Federal Savings Bank holds a new real estate auction on the 23rd of September. There are 220 options spread throughout Brazil for those interested to choose from. The discounts are definitely the big attraction: they reach 70% of the appraisal value. The auction will be through the Fidalgo Leilões platform, which is responsible for management.

You must be over 18 years of age to participate and enjoy the prices. Between the properties, it is possible to find houses, apartments, land and commercial spots. Interested parties check on the platform all the details about the properties, even the photos and other information that can help in the purchase decision.

Real estate auction with 220 options

The complete list also indicates the state where the property is available. In Goiás, for example, the bank puts 30 properties up for auction. In São Paulo, we found 42.

On the website, you can find all the data to close the deal. Conditions vary by lot. Some allow the financing of the place, but in other cases the use of the Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço (FGTS) is allowed as a down payment. It even has an installment option.

The available spaces are highlighted on the official page of Fidalgo Leilões. Just click on the one that interests you the most, get to know the property better and proceed with the bidding steps.

The auction of Federal Savings Bank there are 220 options in this round, so it’s worth taking the time to check them all out and see which best fits your personal projects, whether you’re living or investing.

Check below the list of all states with properties available:

Alagoas (6);

Amapa (1);

Bahia (3);

Ceará (7);

Federal District (1);

Goiás (30);

Maranhao (2);

Mato Grosso (one);

Minas Gerais (three);

Pará (14);

Paraiba (13);

Paraná (24);

Pernambuco (24);

Piauí (1);

Rio de Janeiro (17);

Rio Grande do Sul (19);

Santa Catarina (2);

Sao Paulo (42).

In addition to being over 18, those interested in participating in the auction must register on the site. Some documents are mandatory and must be presented, according to the list indicated by the public notice available on the real estate website, under the option “Licitação Aberta 8072/2022”.

According to the bank, the seats that are not sold during the auction and the event will be offered in future opportunities. Those who can’t take advantage now may have new opportunities soon.