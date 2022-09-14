Caixa authorizes 12 withdrawals of R$ 1,000 from the FGTS; see who receives

The federal government authorized the extraordinary withdrawal of up to BRL 1,000 for millions of workers across the country. To access the resources, it is enough to have a balance available in the accounts of the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund).

Twelve lots were released, which together add up to R$ 9.2 billion in resources. Many people have already taken the opportunity to redeem this extra money, but the deadline remains open until December 15th for those who still wish to withdraw.

Extraordinary FGTS Withdrawal

As mentioned, all citizens with a balance in active or inactive linked accounts can participate, with the exception of those who anticipated their birthday withdrawal or have their funds blocked by the Courts. See who can withdraw:

Urban worker;

Rural worker;

Temporary workers;

Intermittent or single;

Professional athlete;

Housekeeper;

safflower.

Caixa Econômica Federal automatically debited the amounts from the Caixa Tem digital social account for all, so there is no need to make any request.

Participation is optional

The FGTS anniversary withdrawal is not mandatory and should only be done by those who wish to withdraw the money now. However, if the worker decides to move only part of the released money, the remaining amount will not be returned to the linked accounts.

The remaining balance will continue to be available to the shareholder in the Caixa Tem digital account to be used whenever and however he prefers. The application makes it possible to carry out transfers, payments, withdrawals and other services.