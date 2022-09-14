Caixa launches credit with lower interest rates for women

Caixa Econômica announced the launch of new products as part of the Caixa Para Elas initiative, aimed at women

Last Monday (12), Caixa Econômica announced the launch of new products that are part of the Caixa Para Elas initiative, aimed at women.

In this way, less than a month before the elections, the bank will offer advantages to women, such as lower interest rates on credit lines, exemption from fees, pause in the payment of loan installments in case of maternity or adoption and investment. with differentiated profitability.

Actions aimed at women

According to the president of Caixa, Daniella Marques, Caixa will act on the pillars of prevention, with the aim of creating actions that protect women against violence, entrepreneurship, in addition to offering financial products with special conditions.

“We joined efforts with the federal government, through the Ministry of Women and Human Rights, so that Caixa would embrace the cause of women. In addition to being the bank for all Brazilians, it started to act with all its network power also in preventing and combating violence,” said Daniella.

For Daniella, the measure allows the bank to take advantage of the economic potential that women have and that would not be absorbed by the financial products that exist in the market. In addition, women tend to be more compliant than men, which also provides greater security for granting benefits. Caixa has 72,900,000 female customers.

In addition, Caixa’s president pointed out that the biggest obstacle to expanding the state’s operations continues to be digital.

benefits

Therefore, among the benefits already available to customers will be:

Exemption of three months in the basket of current account services;

Exemption from renting the Azulzinha machine for billings from R$ 100;

LCI with profitability of up to 1 percentage point more than the CDI;

Women’s Life Insurance with exemption from payment in case of cancer, and indemnity in case of breast, ovarian and uterine cancer;

Previdência Vida Mulher, which offers one gynecological consultation per year and payment of BRL 50,000 in the event of the birth of twins or more children.

In the Individuals modality, customers who contract Caixa Direct Credit (CDC) will have a 5% discount on the interest rate. And in the consortium for light vehicles, the discount on the administration fee is 10%.

