Camilla de Lucas cries when reporting the embarrassing situation she experienced on a plane when she returned to Brazil

Camilla de Lucas reported, on her official Instagram account, an unpleasant situation he faced during a flight this Tuesday (13). The influencer and former BBB appeared crying to tell her followers what happened just before the plane took off.

“I tell you that things happen, you think it’s a lie. I’m coming home now, I’m traveling by executive. The flight is full, all the seats are taken. The woman just came to ask my seat if I was really there sitting here. The woman only came to ask for my card to see if this was my seat. The flight was full and she didn’t ask to see anyone’s but mine“, she began.

Then Camilla de Lucas opened up again. “I tell you that these things happen! It’s an embarrassment to be the only one to have to prove it. There were two Brazilians here who saw and comforted me! It just hit me because I didn’t understand. It’s not easy, guys”.

Already drying her tears, the influencer regretted what happened. “Everyone was already seated, then she asked where I was, I said it was here and she said: so let me see. Then I took the card and showed it to her. Then I asked: ‘why did you ask only to see my card?’ And she: ‘no, just to check the places’. After I sat down I started to get nervous, I was bewildered. It’s an embarrassment, people think that we can’t occupy certain places “, she said.