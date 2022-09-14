Can anyone who gave up the birthday loot and was fired can withdraw the FGTS?

Get to know the rules of the birthday withdrawal, one of the FGTS modalities offered to workers with a formal contract.

People who work with a formal contract are entitled to withdraw the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) in situations such as unfair dismissal and purchase of their own home. In addition, the birthday loot is also one of the modalities offered by the fund.

Workers who opt for the birthday withdrawal can withdraw a percentage of the available balance from their linked accounts, annually, in the month of their birthday. The amount will depend on the accumulated amount.

I gave up on the birthday loot but I was fired, now what?

When a worker migrates to the birthday-withdrawal modality, gives up withdrawing the money and is fired, the citizen is unable to make the withdrawal. Even after returning to withdrawal-terminationthe worker will need to fulfill a grace period of 24 months to be entitled to withdraw it.

This happens because, according to the rules, people who opt for the birthday withdrawal waive the right to withdraw the FGTS in full in any case of dismissal. However, the 40% termination fine remains a right.

new job

The amount that was not withdrawn after the dismissal in the previous job also cannot be recovered in the event of another dismissal in a new job. Even if the worker has returned to opt for withdrawal-termination, the rules are only valid in new employment contracts.

When the values ​​of the birthday withdrawal are not withdrawn within the specified period, the withdrawal can only be carried out in other situations such as retirement, purchase of a home and among others.

2022 birthday loot calendar

Check the dates on which the amounts will be released according to the month of birth of the insured:

Birthday month Payment period January January 3 to March 31 February February 1st to April 29th March March 2 to May 31 April April 1st to June 30th May May 2 to July 29 June June 1st to August 31st July July 1st to September 30th August August 1st to October 31st September September 1st to November 30th October October 3rd to December 30th November November 1st to January 31st, 2023 December December 1st to February 28th, 2023

