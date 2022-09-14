Can I buy insurance for cars over 10 years old?

When insuring your car, insurers set some conditions – not every vehicle is accepted. Because? One of the reasons is due to the year of manufacture of your car.

How old can the car be to purchase insurance? Are old cars accepted? If so, is it worth insuring them? Most insurance companies do not accept very old cars because it is a big risk of having problems, either by repair or accident, for example.

Group of people is entitled to buy cars with up to 30% discount

In a survey carried out by Sindipeças, the brazilian fleet is getting old, with the majority having, on average, ten years. Many wonder if it is worth taking out insurance for these cars and yes! It is worth it.

Continue the text and see all the details about the best insurance for your car.

What is car insurance?

First of all, what is auto insurance? It is a contract signed between you – owner of the vehicle – and the chosen insurance company. You will pay a monthly or annual fee, and if any mishap happens, such as theft, for example, your pocket will be properly reimbursed.

vehicle insurance old is offered for cars that have 10 years or more of manufacture. You’ll be protected from theft and theft or collision, plus 24-hour assistance. There is a catch: not always the insurance company will cover the traditional insurance. This coverage will allow the use of parts from authorized dismantling.

Other detail: Collector vehicles are not included in this type of coverage. Few insurers offer a special insurancewith only 24-hour assistance being offered – essential in case of breakdowns, for example.

What classifies a car as old?

After all, what is considered a old car? One normal insurance with the basic coverage determines that the vehicle has, at most, 10 years of manufacturing. What if this limit is exceeded? Two things can happen: insurance becomes much more expensive compared to newer vehicles, or the insurance company won’t even accept your car.

Why is it so difficult to find old car insurance?

There is a much greater difficulty in finding replacement parts, as they may not even be manufactured anymore. In addition, older vehicles are more likely to have failures more often, that is, an additional risk for the insurer to assume. However, there are companies that insure cars that are up to 25 years old! You need to research and compare.

Government prepares to release the Auxílio Brasil consignment in September

We highlight that this insurance is not the same for cars with black platesthat is, vehicles that are more than 30 years old and need to preserve their original characteristics.

Antique car insurance benefits?

Regardless of the age, mileage or condition of your car, it is an asset, making up your heritage. That is, the property protection It is already a good reason for you to take out insurance. Don’t you think it’s enough? So remember that an older vehicle usually has a lot more mechanical and electrical problems in general, and can let you down at any time. See more details on our insurance at this link.

What are the possible coverages?

Having insurance will give you the peace of mind to send the car in for repair while you will have a spare vehicle until everything is sorted. Check out the main benefits of having insurance:

Protection against theft and theft

Protection against theft and robbery is essential, being one of the main services available by insurance companies. If you are stolen or stolen, the company will fully compensate you if the vehicle is not recovered – or will have the value of the repair reimbursed if it is found to be damaged.

24-hour assistance

Being able to count on a 24-hour assistance makes all the difference. Have you ever thought if your car breaks down in the middle of nowhere during the morning? The assistance of will give you all the support for you to pass the minimum of headache. Services such as mechanic, winch and locksmith will be the main coverage for your case.

Flexibility to use parts

Some insurers usually include in the policy the possibility of using used parts when they need to be replaced. This option usually makes insurance cheaper, as it will be much easier to find second-hand items – at a lower price than the original.

What are the rules for opening a micro-enterprise?

Compensation for partial or total loss

Did you crash your car or had an accident? The insurance will indemnify you, regardless of whether it is a small dent or irreversible damage. If you just need the repair, you will pay the deductible and the insurance company pays the rest. Total loss? Then the insurance company will indemnify you.

No driver profile assessment

Your profile as a driver will probably not be a resource used when contracting insurance, and may lower the total cost – something decisive when hiring.

Price

While insurance for older cars has less coverage and is more expensive than current cars, basic protection will make all the difference. In the end, should any mishap occur, the cost will not have been so high.

*Remembering that these coverages may change from insurer to insurer.

How do I find the right insurer for me?

Now that you understand how the entire insurance process works, check out our tips for finding the best insurance company:

The first thing to do is find insurers that offer this service, after all, this is not so common. Find a good broker to help you with whatever you need. Thanks to the internet, today it is no longer necessary to leave the house to hire. You can do the entire process online!

Were you able to find the insurers? Then came the time to Evaluate the coverage plans offered.

Refine the list of all available companies, carefully evaluating the coverage plans offered. Like what? 24-hour towing, mechanical and electrical assistance, among others.

Unhurried, take the time to research prices, since each insurer has different values. What is the cost-benefit ratio of each? Now you can do a top 3 of the best companies, making a rational decision.

Want an easy way to find the best insurance for your car? Check out this link and get to know Low Interest.