Candidate for the government of RN, Captain Styvenson (Pode) is interviewed at RN1; see full | Elections 2022 in Rio Grande do Norte

O g1 RN and Inter TV Cabugi interview throughout this week the five best-placed candidates for the governor of Rio Grande do Norte in the IPEC poll of voting intentions, released on September 9.

By drawing, Captain Styvenson (Pode) was the second interviewee of the series, this Tuesday (13). The Sabbath lasted 30 minutes.

The first interview was Clorisa Linhares (PMB), on Monday (12). Next up are Danniel Morais (Psol), on Wednesday (14), Fátima Bezerra (PT), on Thursday (15) and Fábio Dantas (Solidariedade), on Friday (16).

Candidates Rosália Fernandes (PSTU), Rodrigo Vieira (DC), Bento (PRTB) and Nazareno Neris (PMN) will have recorded interviews, lasting 4 minutes each, shown on Saturday (17).

Danniel Morais tied with these last candidates in the poll, but will have a 30-minute interview because of the tie-breaking criterion, which is the party’s representation in the Federal Chamber.

This Tuesday (13), the RN1 and the g1 addressed themes that mark Captain Styvenson’s candidacy and the proposals of the current senator’s government plan. At the end, the candidate had one minute for closing remarks.

See excerpts with some of the main points of the interview below.

Styvenson explains why he campaigned exclusively online

Styvenson says why he took so long to announce his candidacy for government

Candidate says how he intends to ensure governance

Styvenson says he has a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic

Styvenson says he wants to reduce the number of secretaries in the state administration

Styvenson advocates public-private partnerships and privatization of state companies

Styvenson explains RN’s ‘labor relationship with servers’ review plan

