Caoa Chery launches new driving assistance package

Model chosen to debut the technology is the Tiggo 7 PRO, which reaches the Brazilian market with a suggested price of R$199,990 Image: Caoa Cherry/Disclosure

Caoa Chery announced the arrival of a new driving assistance package for its vehicles, called the Max Drive system. The set will be implemented first on Tiggo 7 Pro, in its new Max Drive version.

The Max Drive system features a multifunctional camera and sensors, which together provide driving assistance to the driver. This package plays a key role not only in preventing accidents, but also in increasing comfort, practicality and driving pleasure.

Max Drive System by Caoa Chery

Check out some devices of the new system:

Integrated and adaptive autopilot with congestion assistant: the vehicle can maintain its distance from the car in front, accelerating or braking, even to a complete stop, and automatically return movement in situations of intense traffic, common in large cities. In addition, the technology still keeps the vehicle within the rolling lane;

Automatic emergency braking: able to recognize both the sudden stop of vehicles ahead and other critical situations involving pedestrians and cyclists, thus reducing the risk of being run over;

Intelligent high beam control: turns the high beam on and off automatically, always avoiding dazzling drivers of oncoming vehicles.

Rear cross traffic collision alert: extremely useful in reverse transverse parking exits.

extremely useful in reverse transverse parking exits. Lane departure alert;

Lane keeping assistance;

Lane change assistant;

Blind spot monitoring;

Forward distance alert;

Forward collision alert;

Rear collision alert;

Door open alert.

The technology provides assistance to the driver, increasing safety and comfort, but it is not like an autopilot. The driver must remain alert, be responsible, and respond to vehicle movements throughout the journey.

See the price of the new Tiggo 7 Pro Max Drive

Tiggo 7 Pro is a benchmark in the premium midsize SUV segment

The national model chosen to debut the Max Drive system in the Caoa Chery range was the Tiggo 7 Pro, premium medium SUV manufactured in Anápolis (GO). O Tiggo 7 Pro now has the new Max Drive versionwhich has a suggested price of BRL 199,990.

The vehicle has a 1.6 Turbo GDI engine with direct fuel injection, a seven-speed DCT transmission with a joystick-type lever and an option for manual shifts.

There are 187hp of power and 28kgfm of maximum torque, available from 2,000rpm to 4,000rpm. Acceleration to 100km/h takes 8.09 seconds. The Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Pro has a 475 liter trunk.

In addition to the new driving assistance package, the Caoa Chery model has an extensive list of standard equipment. Check out:

Front, side and curtain airbags;

18-inch diamond alloy wheels;

Digital air conditioning with remote activation;

360 degree camera;

Induction cell phone charger;

Multimedia center with 10.25-inch touchscreen, with Android Auto and Apple Car Play;

12.3-inch instrument panel;

Panoramic sunroof;

Full LED headlights;

Electronic parking brake;

Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, EBD and AUTO HOLD systems;

ISOFIX child seat fixing system.

The vehicle color options are: metallic (black and gray) and pearl (white and blue).