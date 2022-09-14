Castle where Elizabeth II died has cottages with rent for R$ 78

Castle where Elizabeth II died has chalets that can be rented for R$ 78 (Photo: Getty Images)

Balmoral Castle is the summer residence of the British royal family;

The chalets have five people and a week’s stay costs approximately R$2,886;

The units are close to the Estates Offices, the stables and the main castle.

The immense Balmoral Castle is the summer residence of the British royal family and the site where Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, but that doesn’t mean mortals can’t enjoy the property. On site it is possible to find houses for rent with daily rates from R$78 reais per person.

Among the eight chalets available on the property, the cheapest, also known as Colt Cottages, It has capacity for five people and a week’s stay costs approximately R$ 2,886. The units are close to the Estates Officesthe stables and the main castle.

Called Rhebreck Lodge, the more luxurious homes overlook Crathie Church golf course as well as Crathie Church. These spaces were designed for family vacations of up to six people.

Each chalet is composed of two germinated residences, perfect for groups of many people. They have a dining area, sofa bed, kitchen with electric stove, microwave, fridge-freezer and dishwasher, in addition to double and single rooms.

Discover the construction of Balmoral Castle

The Castle has belonged to the British royal family since it was acquired in 1848 by Prince Albert. At the time, the prince bought it as a gift for his wife, Queen Victoria, after they both enjoyed the region on a trip. The location was one of Queen Elizabeth’s favorites.

Since its acquisition, the castle has undergone several renovations. A number of them were made by Albert himself, who didn’t think the place was big enough for the royal family. The landscaping that encompasses forests, gardens, mountains and lakes was designed by the prince, and after his death, Queen Victoria continued.

Among the monarchs who spent the most time at Balmoral stand out Queen Victoria, King George V, Queen Mary and now Elizabeth.

When in residence, the Queen used to stay in a seven-bedroom stone house called Craigowan Lodge. The palace conquered a space in the heart of the sovereign. She and her late husband Prince Philip spent part of their honeymoon at the estate in 1947. “It’s the most beautiful place in the world. I think grandma is the happiest there,” said Princess Eugenie, the queen’s granddaughter.