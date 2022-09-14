CBF sets date for ABC’s game against Paysandu – 09/13/2022 – News

The controversy over the confrontation between ABC x Paysandu is over, the promoter who oversees the application of the Fan Statute in RN, Luiz Eduardo Marinho, said that the match will be maintained on Saturday, however, with the start scheduled for 9 pm. This was the result of yet another round of negotiations with the State Government and the Military Police, which guaranteed the conditions for securing both the football match and the half-marathon, which will now be held at different times.

Alex Regis The expectation of the directors of ABC is that the Frasqueirão stadium will once again receive a large audience, despite the schedule on Saturday

In addition to not needing to change the competition table, a fact highlighted by Luiz Eduardo is that “the game being on a Saturday makes it easier for fans who have a Sunday off”. It is worth noting that ABC is three points away from gaining access to Serie B and the Alvinegra board also approves the new schedule.

The big question is the contract signed with TV, which had the ABC x Paysandu broadcast scheduled for 5 pm on Saturday and which is now looking for a way to refit the attraction at 9 pm in its regional broadcast schedule.

In turn, despite understanding the commitment assumed by the CBF with the broadcaster that holds the rights to broadcast the Series C, on open TV, Luiz Eduardo Marinho highlights that “to make it clear, the CBF is the one who marks the game, but who decides the security issue is the PM. So on the issue of policing at a CBF event or any other private entity, the final word belongs to the Military Police Command”, said the promoter through his social networks, explaining the situation to fans.

The debate has been going on for a few days, as soon as the clash of dates for the match with the marathon was detected, which will partially close several roads in the cities and, mainly, those that guarantee access to Frasqueirão, the first contacts between the parts. In the initial attempts, the representatives of the station were against any type of alteration, but they ended up convinced by the allegations presented by the PM to study the situation better.

Following the progress of negotiations to hold the match from afar and focused only on what will happen within the four lines, full-back Daniel Vançam does not consider that ABC wasted the opportunity to secure access against Vitória, according to the athlete, the confrontation it was very difficult and in a way, by using a different strategy from what the Natal group imagined during the preparation period, it came to surprise the alvinegro athletes.

“We did everything to win victory in the last round and it was not possible, as for this new confrontation against Paysandu, we know that their team is very fierce and that they will enter the field chasing the only result that interests them, which is the victory. We believe in an open game, with teams looking for victory and we will see what our coach will pass on to this new commitment”, said Daniel. “For us, it doesn’t matter when the game will be played, ABC only depends on him to qualify.

For my part, I would like it to be tomorrow, the sooner the better, because I want to play and define this situation soon, I believe that the will of my teammates is also the same”, he added.