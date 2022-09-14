Ceni and Rafinha are joined by Flamengo and São Paulo fans on arrival in Rio | Sao Paulo

São Paulo landed in the early hours of this Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro, site of the decisive duel against Flamengo, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. The ball rolls at Maracanã this Wednesday, starting at 21:45 (Brasília time).

The São Paulo delegation arrived at the hotel around midnight and was greeted by some fans at the hotel’s door.

Flamenguistas and São Paulo fans especially loved Rogério Ceni and Rafinha, who had a successful past in the red and black. The two posed for photos and received praise from supporters of the Rio team.

São Paulo arrives in Rio to face Flamengo

The team trained on Tuesday afternoon at the CT da Barra Funda, had dinner there and then traveled to the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

Defeated by 3 to 1 in the first leg, at Morumbi, São Paulo needs a victory by three goals difference to reverse the duel against Flamengo and advance to the decision of the Copa do Brasil.

A win by two goals difference takes the decision of the spot to the penalty shootout. Flamengo, on the other hand, can lose even by a goal from a disadvantage that still advances to the dispute for the title.

In search of a comeback against the red and black at Maracanã, São Paulo seeks the title of the Copa do Brasil in an unprecedented way.

Check out the São Paulo related list:

goalkeepers: Jandrei, Thiago Couto and Young

Jandrei, Thiago Couto and Young Sides: Igor Vinicius, Reinaldo, Welington and Rafinha

Igor Vinicius, Reinaldo, Welington and Rafinha Defenders: Miranda, Diego Costa, Leo and Luizão

Miranda, Diego Costa, Leo and Luizão Midfielders: Patrick, Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor, Pablo Maia, Talles Costa, Alisson, Galoppo and Andrés Colorado

Patrick, Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor, Pablo Maia, Talles Costa, Alisson, Galoppo and Andrés Colorado Attackers: Calleri, Eder, Luciano and Juan

