Champions: Sporting beat Tottenham with a great goal from Arthur Gomes | Champions League

With two goals at the end of the second half, Sporting beat Tottenham 2-0 this Tuesday, at the José Alvalade stadium, in Lisbon, for the second round of Group D of the Champions League. The Portuguese team gets its second victory and leads the group.

The goals of the match all came from the 45th minute of the final stage and one of them was a painting by the Brazilian Arthur Gomes, ex-Santos, who scored the goal in his first two minutes with the Sporting shirt. The match was balanced and with chances for both teams until the final stoppage time.

In the 45th minute of the second half, Pedro Gonçalves took a corner from the left, and Paulinho, who had entered the second half, climbed into the small area to head well and swing the net: 1-0.

Shortly after, at 47, midfielder Arthur Gomes, in his first move with the Sporting shirt, scored a great goal. He came off the bench in place of Englishman Marcus Edwards and, upon receiving on the left wing, made an individual move with the right to the pen on Emerson Royal, invaded the area and finished on the exit of Lloris: 2 to 0.

Fullback Emerson Royal and forward Richarlison both started for Spurs. In addition to Arthur, side Matheus Reis represented Brazil for the hosts.

1 of 3 Arthur Gomes celebrates his goal for Sporting in the victory against Tottenham – Photo: Pedro Nunes/Reuters Arthur Gomes celebrates his goal for Sporting in the victory against Tottenham – Photo: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

2 of 3 Richarlison in action during Sporting x Tottenham — Photo: Pedro Nunes/Reuters Richarlison in action during Sporting v Tottenham – Photo: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Arthur Gomes, 24, was from Santos and moved to Estoril last year. In the last transfer window, was bought by Sporting and made his debut with the Lion’s shirt this Tuesday.

The Lions have reached six points and lead Group D. Tottenham have three and can be reached by Olympique de Marseille or Eintracht Frankfurt. In the next round, the Lions face the French team, away from home, and the Spurs visit the Germans. Both games take place on October 4th.