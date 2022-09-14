Chat with Ratinho, in fact, is Bolsonaro’s electoral propaganda

On Tuesday night (13), SBT premiered a series entitled “Candidatos com Ratinho”, aimed at showing interviews with the main candidates for the presidency. The series was produced by the network’s entertainment area, not journalism.

SBT set the 8:00 pm range for the interviews, which makes the series more visible than if it were shown at 10:30 pm, during the time of the Ratinho program. With this decision, “SBT Brasil”, the station’s main newscast, lost 15 minutes in length and was aired earlier, at 7:30 pm.

Ratinho said that the series’ proposal would be to promote “a chat, a conversation” with the candidates. In the premiere, with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), something else happened. For 30 minutes, the reelection candidate spoke as if he were at the mandatory election time, completely at ease.

Mouse did not ask Bolsonaro any questions. He did not dispute any of the president’s responses. Almost all of his questions were “raised on the ball” for the president to talk freely about whatever he wanted. For example: “You faced a pandemic. What did you do to help people face the pandemic?”

Another: “The opposition says you are too heavy. What do you have to say to women? What have you done for the women of Brazil?” Mouse also helped Bolsonaro answer some questions. For example: “When the opposition talks about the famine… Isn’t it the pandemic’s fault?”

Determined to lend Bolsonaro a hand in all questions, Ratinho also said: “Is it worth being president again? Why does a part of the press beat you so much?” In 2020, Ratinho had already complained in his Brazilian media program: “The president is bravely resisting all the traps they put in his way. I’ve never seen the press hit a president as much as I have,” he said then.

Another question that Bolsonaro loved to answer: “President, does arming the population help fight crime?” When talking about health and the environment, Ratinho twice asked a very similar question: “Is there a way to improve?”

The presenter asked the president to cite “a mistake” by his government: “I use bad words from time to time,” Bolsonaro replied. “Michelle runs the house?” asked Mouse. Bolsonaro said yes. “In your next government, if you win, can you lower the price of food?”

Anyway, no matter how much good will you have, you can’t call it an interview, conversation or chat. Ratinho gave the impression of being the anchor of Bolsonaro’s electoral program.

According to SBT, Ciro Gomes (PDT) will participate in the program next Monday, September 19, and Simone Tebet (MDB), on Tuesday, September 20. The broadcaster reported that, so far, former president Lula (PT) has not yet confirmed his presence. The SBT reported that the dates were chosen with the advice of the candidates themselves, according to their schedules.

politicians at ease

Ratinho has always treated politicians like a sponge cake on his show. In 2012, after receiving Lula, I wrote: “Ratinho treated Lula not with the education and respect that an ex-president deserves, but with the reverence that is dedicated to the saints. He seemed to be contemplating a divine, untouchable figure, not a politician of flesh and blood, in the full exercise of electoral promotion”.

But the treatment of the Bolsonaro government has been special. Also in 2019, the presenter was one of those awarded contracts to make official advertising on his program. Over these four years, Ratinho has been very receptive to the government. Several ministers, including the then “hero” (words of the presenter) Sérgio Moro, sons of the president and Bolsonaro himself have already been defended with enthusiasm by the presenter and have given comrade interviews.

In the first half of this year, Ratinho returned to using his program to lend a hand to President Bolsonaro. He invited economist Pablo Spyer, presenter of Jovem Pan TV, to talk about the price of gasoline — a topic of a journalistic program, not an entertainment one. Spyer repeated the government’s speech on the subject, stressing that it is a global problem, not just a Brazilian one. The economist also spoke of corruption at Petrobras in the government of Dilma Rousseff (PT).