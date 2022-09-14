check out the 20 participants of this edition and find out who can still enter the reality

This Tuesday, the 13th, the new season of “The Farm” premieres. Last Monday, the program, presented by Adriane Galisteu, presented all the names that make up this year’s cast and who are the members of Paiol, a preview in which the public will choose who will enter the rural reality show. In all, 21 will be confined, including internet celebrities, former BBBs, singers and actors who were successful in some productions. Check the list:

Alex Gallete

Alex Gallete Photo: Playback/Instagram

Presenter and actor, he is 33 years old and was born in São Paulo. Before joining “A Fazenda 14”, Alex participated in another reality show on TV Record, “A casa”, in 2017. At the time, the program was hosted by Marcos Mion.

André Marinho

André Marinho Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Singer and content creator, André is 43 years old and is from Rio de Janeiro. He was one of the members of the Brazilian boyband Br’oz, formed in the early 2000s. He has also participated in other reality shows, such as “Power Couple”.

Bárbara Borges

Bárbara Borges Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The actress is 43 years old and was born in Rio de Janeiro. On her resume, she has soap operas such as “Porto dos Milagres” (2001) and “Senhora do Destino” (2004). Bárbara was also a paquita from Xuxa.

Bruno Thalamo

Bruno Tálamo Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Bruno is a reporter and columnist, he is 33 years old and was born in São Paulo. He became known for working on Sonia Abrão’s show, “A tarde é sua”, on Rede TV.

Deborah Albuquerque

Former “Power couple”, a reality show of couples in which she starred in big shacks of the edition, the model promises to cause conflicts also in “A fazenda”. “I’m not afraid,” she told a news conference. Also an actress, Deborah was once Musa do Paulistão, in 2011, and was part of the group “As Ronaldinhas”. Photo: Playback/Instagram

Deolane Bezerra

Deolane Bezerra Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The lawyer and digital influencer is the widow of singer MC Kevin. With millions of followers on the web, she said that she accepted the invitation of “The farm 14” for TV visibility and also “to show the real Deolane”.

Ellen Cardoso

Better known as the Strawberry Shortcake Woman, the digital influencer said she accepted the reality show’s invitation to have fun. Since she married singer Naldo, Ellen left the legacy of fruit women and changed her sub-celebrity profile. Photo: Playback/Instagram

Ingrid Ohara

Ingrid Ohara Photo: Playback/Instagram

Presenter and influencer, Ingrid is 25 years old and is from Belém. She accumulates millions of followers on Instagram, in addition to her YouTube and TikTok accounts, and has already participated, in 2021, in MTV’s “De vacation with ex Brazil”.

Iran Malfitano

Actor Iran Malfitano Photo: Playback / Instagram

An actor, Iran debuted on TV when he starred in “Malhação”, in 2001. Years later, he made a career in the midst of biblical soap operas on Record. His last role was Tubalcain in “Genesis” last year. The miner said that he accepted the invitation of the reality show to be able to “get to know each other better” and get out of “everyday”. And he’s already left a warning that he won’t have the issue’s “blueprint” title.

Kerline Cardoso

Kerline Cardoso Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

First eliminated from “Big Brother Brasil 21”, digital influencer Kerline Cardoso took on the challenge of a new confinement. On the TV Globo program, the woman from Ceará had a fight with Lucas Penteado and saw her crying become a meme.

Lucas Santos

Lucas Santos Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Lucas was born and lives in São Paulo, is 22 years old and is an actor and singer. He played the character Paulo Guerra in the Brazilian version of the telenovela Carrossel, from SBT, where he acted alongside Thomaz Costa, who was also confirmed for this new edition of the rural reality.

Pele MilFlows

Pele Milflows Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The artist is a rapper, is 23 years old and was born in Rio de Janeiro. His Youtube channel has about 300 thousand subscribers and on Instagram he has 590 thousand followers. “Let’s live this dream together”, wrote his profile on the networks when he was announced on the reality show.

Barreiros petal

Pétala Barreiros Photo: reproduction/ instagram

A 23-year-old digital influencer and entrepreneur, Pétala is from Ribeirão Preto, São Paulo and has more than two million followers on social media. She is also a mother of two children.

Rosiane Pinheiro

Rosiane Pinheiro Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In addition to being a reporter, Rosiane is also a dancer. Today she is 48 years old and has already danced in the group Gang do Samba. In addition, she was a finalist in the contest “Morena do Tchan” in 1997, on Domingão do Faustão. In the final, she lost the post to Scheila Carvalho.

martian redhead

A star on social networks, Ruivinha de Marte sings and dances on the web and explores humor. With a different style, the Amazonian even appeared wearing a fake electronic anklet. Debauchery, she says, will be her best weapon in confinement. Photo: Playback/Instagram

Shayan Haghbin

Shayan Haghbin Photo: Playback/Instagram

The digital influencer is 31 years old and was born in Iran. He became known for having participated in the reality show “Blind Marriage”, on Netflix. At the time, he was rejected at the altar by ex-fiancée Ana Prado and that gave rise to talk.

Tati Zaqui

Tati Zaqui Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The singer is 28 years old and was born in São Caetano do Sul, in São Paulo. She became famous with hits like “‘Parará Tibum”, “Água na Boca” and “Surtada”.

Thomas Costa

Ex-“Carrossel”, Thomaz Costa is also Larissa Manoela’s ex-boyfriend. The actor recently participated in the reality show “The Island” and caused confusion with colleagues in confinement. “I’m a short-tempered guy,” the artist said before getting into “The Farm.” Photo: Playback/Instagram

Tiago Ramos

Tiago Ramos Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Gamer and football player, Tiago Ramos gained fame even for being the ex-boyfriend of Neymar’s mother. The two had several comings and goings, passionate declarations and even distrust from other members of the football star’s family.

Vini Buttel

Vini Buttel Photo: Playback/Instagram

Digital influencer and cinematographer, he is 31 years old and was born in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro. He became known after participating in another reality show, “De Férias com o Ex Brasil”, on MTV.

