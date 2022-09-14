check the list of vehicles that will no longer need to pay IPVA

The IPVA (Tax on the Property of Motor Vehicles) is one of the main taxes that drivers and car owners should keep an eye on. This is because it must be paid every year so that the vehicle can be considered as regularized. If the owner of the vehicle fails to pay the tax, the car may be seized and the owner may suffer punishments, such as the loss of points on the National Driver’s License (CNH).

However, what many people may not know is that there are many vehicles that can receive the IPVA exemption from next year. However, it is important to note that the possibility of receiving the exemption varies according to the vehicle owner’s state of residence and where the vehicle is registered, since the IPVA varies from place to place. In addition, another factor responsible for changing the chance of exemption is the date of manufacture of the car.

Vehicles exempt from IPVA

As already said, vehicles receive the right to be exempt from IPVA depending on each state. In this sense, in the states of Rio Grande do Norte, Goiás and Roraima, cars are exempt for 10 years from the date of manufacture.

On the other hand, for the states of Rio de Janeiro, Piauí, Paraíba, Pará, Maranhão, Espírito Santo, Ceará, Bahia, Amazonas, Amapá, in addition to the Federal District, exemption is granted after 15 years of car manufacturing. . This is the largest group of states.

For the state of Mato Grosso, the IPVA exemption occurs after 18 years of manufacture. In addition, there is also the group of states that offers exemption from IPVA from 20 years from the date of manufacture of the car. The group is made up of Rio Grande do Sul, Acre, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná and São Paulo.

In Alagoas, vehicles no longer need to pay the tax after 23 years of manufacture. Finally, in Pernambuco and Minas Gerais there is no date. In both states the exemption occurs progressively. In other words, the older the vehicle, the less IPVA it pays.

car list

Some cars that may no longer pay IPVA from next year are Volkswagen Beetle 1985, Toyota Corolla SE-G 2003, GM Celta, Fiat Siena, Citroën C4 Pallas 2012 and BMW Z4 2007.

In addition to these, other vehicles that can count on this possibility are the models Toyota Hilux 2002, Jeep Wrangler 2002, Ford Ka 2007, Dodge Dart 1970, Chevrolet Astra 2010 and Audi A3 2007.

