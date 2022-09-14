Check the numbers drawn today, Tuesday, 09/13, in the Mega-Sena 2519 contest

Caixa Econômica Federal raffled off, on Tuesday night (13), the Mega-Sena contest 2519, at Espaço da Sorte, which is located in São Paulo. The estimated prize of the contest is BRL 75 million.

Today’s Mega-Sena 2519 result, 09/13

the draw of Mega Seine 2519 took place around 8pm. Check out below the drawn numbers.

numbers drawn

03 – 08 – 20 – 36 – 38 – 57

Also check out the numbers drawn in the Mega Seine 2518previous lottery contest.

How to play in Mega-Sena?

At Mega-Sena, bets can be made until 7 pm on the day of the draw, both on lottery houses from all over Brazil, as well as through the internet, in box website.

With 6 numbersthe minimum lottery bet costs BRL 4.50. The more numbers you score, the greater the stake and the greater your chances of taking home the most coveted prize in Brazil.

How to have more chances to win in Mega-Sena?

to bill the biggest prize in the Mega-Sena, it is necessary to hitamong the 60 numbers available on the card, the six tens drawn.

