Chelsea goes with everything to get ‘wizard’ out of PSG transfers and offers astronomical salary and R$ 1.5 billion to spend on reinforcements, says newspaper

Chelsea offered astronomical salary to director Luís Campos, “wizard” of PSG’s ball market

Last Sunday (11), the British newspaper The Times revealed that the Chelsea initiated contacts for try to take the manager Luís Campos, known as the “magician” of the ball market”, from PSG.

This Tuesday (13), the French daily Le Parisien advanced in history and even detailed the salary offered by Blues to convince the Portuguese to exchange Parque dos Príncipes for Stamford Bridge.

According to the vehicle, the new owner of Chelsea, the American tycoon Todd Boehlyproposed annual salaries of 8 million euros (BRL 41.47 million) to the top hat.

In addition, Boehly stressed that he wants Campos to immediately assume his duties in London, commanding the actions of the Blues on the ball market as of January 2023.

The billionaire even promised the Portuguese that he will have 300 million euros (BRL 1.5 billion) to recast the cast in the next windows.

O Le Parisien also stressed that there are no clauses that prevent Campos from working at the same time at PSG and Chelsea.

However, he cannot take over three teams at the same time, which is precisely what would happen in this case, since the Portuguese still has a bond with the Portuguese. Celta de Vigofrom Spain.

Precisely for this reason, Boehly’s intention is for Luís to leave Paris, but that would have to involve financial compensation.

“The departure of PSG is a possibility that seems unlikely in the short term. However, it would require a ‘simple’ financial compensation to the French team, as if it were the release of a transfer”, highlighted the daily.