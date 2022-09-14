Chelsea offers astronomical salary to take away important piece of PSG

Credit: Photo: Disclosure / PSG official website

Now with American businessman Todd Boehly as owner, Chelsea move behind the scenes. After firing Thomas Tuchel and hiring Graham Potter, formerly of Brighton, the next step is to find a new sporting director. Luís Campos, who arrived at PSG to replace the Brazilian Leonardo, is the big target of the London Blues.

“Le Parisien” and “The Times” report that Chelsea offered an astronomical salary to the Portuguese director. The value would be eight million euros to leave PSG and head to the capital of England. The intention of the new owner of the Blues is that the director will be in charge of the negotiations in the windows of 2023, with 300 million euros available to sign new players.

Jim Ratcliffe, the British billionaire, CEO of Ineos and current owner of OGC Nice, wants to buy Manchester United, in a value that could reach 4 billion euros. He also has a desire to sign Luís Campos, who is highly coveted in Europe.

There is no release clause in the Portuguese’s contract and, if he wants to, he can leave PSG. The sporting director has been doing a good job in Leonardo’s place. Campos did the entire process of buying and selling athletes in the current window, in addition to having handled the backstage controversies well, such as the case of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

Galtier praises Neymar again at PSG

“Neymar is an artist. He is a player who works a lot for the team, both offensively and defensively. It would be simplistic to think that his good start to the season is down to me and my team alone. He had a realization after last season where he was underperforming. He has very high goals, he started the season in shape, very fit. We’ve been trying to put him in the best possible condition,” said the PSG coach.