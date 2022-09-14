China says it wants to build a ‘fairer’ world order with Russia

China wants to build alongside Russia an international order “in a more just and rational direction”, Beijing diplomacy said ahead of a meeting between the leaders of the two countries this week.

With strained relations during the Cold War, China and Russia have moved closer in recent years to act as a counterweight to the United States’ global dominance.

“Under the strategic leadership of President Xi Jinping and President (Vladimir) Putin, the relationship between the two countries is always moving in the right direction,” Communist Party International Affairs Secretary Yang Jiechi told Russian Ambassador to Beijing Andréi. Denisov, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Yang said that China “wishes to work with Russia to continuously implement the spirit of high-level strategic cooperation between the two countries, safeguard the common interests of both sides, and promote the development of an international order in a fairer and more rational direction.” ”.

Denisov celebrated “the fruitful results” of bilateral relations, says the statement on the meeting, which took place on Monday.

Russia is trying to strengthen ties with Asian countries, in particular China, after unprecedented sanctions from Western countries for the war in Ukraine.

Beijing did not condemn the invasion and criticized Western sanctions against Moscow, as well as the sale of arms to Kiev.

Putin and Xi will meet next week during a regional summit.

Last week, the president of the Chinese legislature, Li Zhanshu, who occupies the third place in the hierarchy of power in the country, traveled to Russia and declared that trust and cooperation between the countries are “at unprecedented levels”.