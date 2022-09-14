Cinema Week will have sessions at R$10 throughout the country; see how to watch – Zoeira

To encourage the public to return to movie theaters after the peaks of the Covid-19 pandemic, the main chains in the segment in Brazil got together and will launch a collective discount campaign with tickets at R$ 10.

THE Film Week starts this Thursday (15th) and continues until next Wednesday (21st). The action is organized by the National Federation of Film Exhibiting Companies (Feneec) and Valley for all sessions in traditional 2D and 3D rooms and in Macro XE rooms.

Enter the promotion of cinemas such as cinemark, cinepolis, ICU, cinesystem, CNG, moviecom, arteplex and cineart.

This week, the popcorn and soda combo will also be sold at promotional value.

In Ceara

In Ceará, three of the main cinema chains have already joined the campaign and publicized it on their social networks: Cinépolis, in RioMar shopping malls; UCI, at Iguatemi Bosque mall, and Centerplex, at Via Sul Shopping.

See the promotions:

Iguatemi Bosque

Cinema: UCI

Admission: BRL 10

Combo (medium popcorn + two 500ml sodas): R$ 29

RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Cinema: Cinépolis

Admission: BRL 10

Combo (medium popcorn + two 500ml sodas): R$ 29

Via Sul Shopping