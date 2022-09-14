Claudia Leite is ‘cancelled’ after posting with gun and bible on social media

The night of this Tuesday (13), was not a good moment for Claúdia Leite. Soon after the singer made a post on social networks, where she shows through a video, a firearm on top of a bible and then a photo of her wedding with the caption (straight and traditional) caught the attention of her followers who pointed out the singer’s post as a political position and mainly as support for the current president of the republic Jair Messias Bolsonaro, who uses the slogan Deus, Pátria e Família as his campaign motto.

The caption of the publication in the photo of her wedding also left the singer’s fans disappointed, as part of the artist’s audience belongs to the LGBTQIAP + community, and considers the singer a strong ally to the cause.

Soon after, the singer deleted the publications and spoke to explain that the post was not a political position. Immediately the name of claudia Leite became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.