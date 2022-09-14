Claudia Leitte explains herself after video of “gun” on top of the Bible

Claudia Leitte in São Paulo (Photo: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Claudia Leitte was involved in a controversy this Tuesday (13). The singer was heavily criticized after posting a video on Instagram to the sound of an American praise while showing a decorative weapon on top of the Bible. The images also included a photo of her wedding and the book “The Gift: 14 Lessons to Save Your Life”.

Netizens pointed out the conservatism present in the video, criticized the gun on top of the Bible and interpreted the publication as a sign of support for President Jair Bolsonaro. Shortly thereafter, the singer deleted the post and explained herself on Twitter.

“The stories I posted have no political intent. The lampshade that appears in the video is a piece of art created by a French designer, which I received as a gift over 10 years ago. It made sense to me, as I had just read ‘We use the mighty weapons of God, not the weapons of the world’. And to me, it means nothing more than that. I tagged my friend who gave me the book I showed in the video as a sign of gratitude. Nothing more than that. in my head none of those statements that reached me!”, said Claudia.

Claudia Leitte’s justification did not convince the majority. Many people called attention to the singer’s silence in the face of the political scenario in which many artists have already manifested. Comparisons with Ivete Sangalo, who positioned herself at Rock in Rio, were inevitable.

During the festival, Ivete did not mention the names of candidates, but spoke about the use of weapons and recalled that Brazil needs to change. “We don’t need weapons. We just need love. God doesn’t believe in violence, God believes in love”, declared the singer.