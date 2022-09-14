Claudia Leitte shows she has a gun lamp and a Bible, but denies a relationship with Bolsonaro – 09/14/2022 – Celebrities

Sao Paulo

The singer Claudia Leitte, 42, began to be canceled on the internet after publishing a Stories in which she showed a lamp in the shape of a gun, a Bible and a photo of her with her family in her house. For many, the video would have political connotations and would indicate that her vote in the next elections would go to the current president, Jair Bolsonaro.

Through social networks, Claudia’s name ended up among the most talked about topics and a good part of internet users did not spare her criticism. “What do we do with this information if she doesn’t even have a career to cancel?” wrote a follower. “Only downhill,” posted another.

Also on Twitter, Claudia herself explained herself. “Guys, the stories I posted have no political intent. The lampshade that appears in the video is a piece of art created by a French designer, which I got as a gift over 10 years ago,” she began.

“It made sense to me, because I had just read: ‘We use the mighty weapons of God and not the weapons of the world.’ And, for me, it means nothing more than that”, amended the singer.

It is not the first time that Claudia Leitte has been criticized for some attitude. In 2021, in the midst of a pandemic, the hashtag #ClaudiaLeitteGenocida was highlighted the day after the singer presented the electric trio Blow Out, in the parking lot of Espaço das Américas, in São Paulo.

The singer’s Instagram reported at the time that the show would respect the care to contain the spread of Covid-19. The images of the singer’s block, however, contrasted with the information, as it was possible to see a large agglomeration formed by people without masks in one of the worst moments of contamination.