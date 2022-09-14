Claudia Leitte vents after controversial video: “It has no political intention”

Claudia Leitte, singer, used Twitter to explain the controversial video that went viral on the web last Tuesday night (13). In the images, a sculpture in the shape of a weapon appears on top of a Bible.

After netizens associated the singer’s image with an alleged inclination to defend the government of Bolsonarothe famous explained, in detail, the real about the video.

“No political intent”

“Guys, the stories I posted have no political intent. The lamp that appears in the video is a piece of art created by a French designer, which I received as a gift over 10 years ago…”she began.

“It made sense to me because I had just read “We use the mighty weapons of God, not the weapons of the world”. And to me, it means nothing more than that.”he explained.

Finally, the famous said that it did not cross her mind to campaign veiled for any candidate. “I tagged my friend who gave me the book I showed in the video as a sign of gratitude. Nothing else. None of these statements that reached me crossed my mind!”he said.

Netizens were divided over the explanations of Claudia. “I believe you, okay? I believe for crlh! But unfortunately you were very naive, singer. I’m not going to lie that I was disappointed and sad. As I said here before, it makes no sense for you to have a lamp like that and put it on top of a Bible, Claudia. Plmds…”, “And this “naivety” unfortunately doesn’t take the blame, because it’s okay that she didn’t make the association between one thing and another but, if she didn’t, it’s because she’s totally out of the country’s reality, which in a way it is also a HUGE disregard for your audience.”shoot.

