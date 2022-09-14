Cláudia, Luciane and Thyago leave MasterChef Professionals in an unprecedented debut

In an interview with band.com.br, the cooks regretted the early departure. “To be eliminated like this is crazy, but I’m very happy. I wish I could have stayed longer and shown my work, but I’m grateful”, explained Cláudia at the end of the recordings. Luciane also spoke about her performance. “I didn’t want my story on the show to be boiled down to a soup. I’m pretty frustrated.” Thyago, in turn, said that the feeling is of “shame”: “The way I left was difficult, I was not strategic”, he pointed out. See interviews:
Claudia still had hope
Although it did not have a very positive evaluation, the northeast thought that she would not be eliminated. “I believed I had a chance. At first, I was very frustrated with leaving, but then I realized that everyone will leave the kitchen at some point. So it’s ok, I wish I had lived other experiences, but I feel like a winner”, she celebrates.
The chef guarantees that the biggest challenge in the program was defining which recipe to make. “It is complicated to prepare the dish in your head, rush to the market, put into practice [o modo de preparo] and it really turns out how we’re imagining it.” If she could, she would change the language accompaniments. As she cannot, she returns to Aracaju and to her Bistro Café Pastado. “I love what I do, it’s okay”, she finishes.
Luciane’s broth spilled…
Full of processes, the recipe prepared by chef Luciane went wrong and ended up being sweeter than she planned. For her, her mistake was being too daring. “Maybe I should go with what I already know. I wanted to do something citrusy and different, but it didn’t turn out the way I imagined.”
At MasterChef, the professional cook arrived on the program looking for new experiences and excitement. Despite not winning the title, she remains excited to develop her recipes with ease. “I want to realize my mistakes and have time to fix them and not make mistakes again. Small flaws are very tricky in MasterChef,” she laments. Despite everything, she says she would “certainly” come back one more time: “It was challenging and exciting”. Wow!
Thyago felt himself in the “eye of the hurricane”
Eliminated in the last race of the night, Thyago says that if he could go back to the past, he wouldn’t have led the challenge as a team. “I realized that I was induced into a situation. I’m not blaming anyone, but the lead was set in minutes and when I saw it, I was in the eye of the hurricane. I would never assume the post, I should have been strategic, play and stay in my corner. The purpose of the race was not to have a leader.”
In the tongue test, the chef would also have made a different recipe, betting on fresh pasta, his specialty. Cooking recipes alongside Helena Rizzo, however, was an honor. “Being by her side was a gift. I’m happy. Even if she thinks I’m not even fit to fry an egg, I’m glad I participated. I’m leaving humiliated, very worried, I don’t know what it will represent in my career, but I hope everything goes well. I’m not the best, but I know how to do what I do.”
What happened in the 1st episode of MasterChef Professionals
Reception of respect
On opening night, the 12 cooks from Season 4 were introduced and have already got their hands dirty. Ana Paula Padrão offered each of them a fortune cookie. Two of them were “awarded” and gave Thyago and Marcelus the chance to choose another 4 participants to take the first test. In addition to the two, Enzo, Wilson, Thalyta and Cláudia were selected, while the others waited on the mezzanine.
main ingredient
The 6 participants of the inaugural challenge had 1 hour to serve a dish made with beef tongue. The protein came down from the kitchen ceiling and left everyone amazed. At the end of the dispute, Wilson made the best recipe, followed by Enzo and Marcelus. Negative highlights, Thyago and Marília were sent to the locker room, while Claudia was eliminated.
round 2
After a quick goodbye, the kitchen gave way to a new ingredient and it was the second group’s turn to cook with fish offal, such as bones, heads and tails. Ellen, Hichel, Ananda, Luciane, Thalyta and Diego were the chefs this time. After 1 hour, Diego won the challenge. Ellen and Ananda, who were highly praised, also went up to the mezzanine. Luciane was eliminated, Hichel and Marília went to the locker room.
elimination marathon
In the last elimination event of the night, Thalyta, Thyago, Marília and Hichel faced the 1st service event of the season. With the reproduction of a menu prepared by chef Helena Rizzo, the cooks had to serve 30 influencers specialized in gastronomy.
Altogether there were 3 hours of testing, including the service, and a lot of despair. The contestants took the judge seriously with errors in the menu and disorganization. Thyago, who assumed the position of team leader, was eliminated.