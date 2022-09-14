Coldplay shares video of zipline view during their Rock in Rio concert

Many still haven’t gotten over the show of Coldplay at Rock in Rio and it seems the British band didn’t either.

The group, which held one of the most outstanding shows in the festival’s history last Saturday (10th), shared a different point of view on their social networks of their powerful performance on the Mundo Stage.

The band published a video that shows the view of the famous Rock in Rio zip line as they played the hit “Higher Power”, which is part of their latest album Music Of The Spheresreleased last year.

Coldplay concert zipline video

The record was filmed by Stevie Rae Gibbsan audiovisual professional who is accompanying Coldplay on their current tour.

Through the stories on her Instagram account, the filmmaker confessed that she was being “knocked down by the wind and rain” while filming and for that she apologized for the oscillations.

As you can see in the video at the end of the article, these oscillations are minimal details compared to the energy that the record manages to transmit to the public.

Coldplay at Rock in Rio

As we said in our review, Coldplay’s show was truly spectacular.

Chris martin and his companions played their main hits like “Viva La Vida”, “The Science”, “Clocks” and “Yellow” and even surprised the audience with a Portuguese version of the classic “Magic”, learn more details here.

How about the view from the zip line at Coldplay’s show at Rock In Rio?! 😳✨ pic.twitter.com/mLFc8wQpNY — I have more records than friends! 🎶 (@tmdqa) September 12, 2022

