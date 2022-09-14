Coldplay show in Peru had six songs that didn’t happen at Rock in Rio

After performing at Rock in Rio, Coldplay followed this first leg of their South American tour with the first of two concerts in Peru, at the National Stadium in Lima.

There, the quartet played a longer show than seen in Brazil, with six songs that were not heard around here: “Charlie Brown”, “Hymn for the Weekend (Feat. Beyoncé)”, “In My Place”, ” ♡ (Human Heart) (with We Are King and Jacob Collier)”, “Sparks” and “Til Kingdom Come”, which they haven’t played live since 2017.

This time, they didn’t translate any songs into Spanish, so “Magic”, sung in Portuguese, remains an exclusive gift from the band to fans in Brazil.

The four will still play one more show in Peru before leaving for Colombia and Chile. They will then rest for 17 days before returning for a series of eight shows in Brazil and nine in Argentina – the first will be on October 11 in Rio.

And no, that won’t mean the end of the “Music Of The Spheres Tour”. For 2023, they have already scheduled a second leg through Europe, starting in May, which suggests that they will still be on the road for a long time.