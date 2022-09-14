“Colonizer’s Vision”; For talking about Abel Ferreira, Mauro Cezar is sued by the Palmeiras coach

According to information provided by journalist Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper “O Globo”, coach Abel Ferreira, from the palm trees, sued Mauro Cezar Pereira, and asked for around R$50,000 for moral damages. What motivated the Portuguese to do this was the journalist’s speech during a radio program “Jovem Pan”.

Mauro said that the coach would have a “colonizer’s vision”, which did not please Abel Ferreira. In July, the commander of the verdão commented on the case of Gabriel Veron at the club, where the player was caught drinking straight from the bottle at a party.

“I’ve told you several times that the Brazilian player is technically by far the best I’ve ever played. By far, the best I’ve ever played, but mentally they have a lot to evolve, a lot, at the level of education, at the level of training as men. I’ve also said it here, because they don’t have that training, they sometimes have no idea what they’re doing, no idea, no idea, no idea at all and betting on training is this”, was the speech of Abel at the time.

According to the coach’s lawyers, what he was doing was a criticism of “Brazil’s basic education, whose deficiency is notorious”. When commenting on the case, journalist Mauro Cezar said that Abel’s opinion would be different if the player involved in indiscipline was a foreigner, using the argument to justify the speech of “the colonizer’s vision”.

“So (Gabriel) Veron is not the first or the last to do this, he’s a boy. I think it’s not a question of man’s formation, it’s natural, a fascination. The guy is young, he has an opportunity, okay? earning well, he has money, usually surrounded by friends and supposed friends and he gets excited in an hour there. It’s a matter of maturity much more than education. Now, I don’t believe that Abel, as (Jorge) Jesus used to say things like that too when I was coach of Flamengo, I would say that if I coached Grealish at Manchester City, “ah English needs training”, so I don’t think they would say that, that’s why I think it’s a colonizer’s vision […] I think these Portuguese come here, I think it’s great, I always defend them, I’m not in love with Jesus, I criticize him, Jorge Jesus, but I don’t think it’s cool when they have that kind of behavior and all. They speak in a tone as if we were in 1500 again, they arrived here in the caravels, it’s not like that. I think, for me, this kind of statement bothers me, because I think they are different things. Educational issue is one, that’s the boy’s behavior”, said the journalist at the time.