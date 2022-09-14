CONMEBOL tries to reach agreement to have the final São Paulo x Del Valle on open TV – 09/14/2022

Conmebol’s management is trying to unlock commercial agreements so that the final of the Copa Sudamericana between São Paulo and Independiente Del Valle (Ecuador), on October 1st, can be broadcast on open TV to Brazil. The game will take place at 17:00 (Brasília time) at the Mario Kempes stadium, in Córdoba (Argentina).

For now, the match is exclusive to TV Conmebol, the entity’s pay-per-view channel – there is a possibility that the signal will be open to subscribers of cable TV operators Sky and Claro, as happened in the semifinal between São Paulo x Atletico-GO . But, as the website Notícias da TV published, the South American confederation would like a greater audience reach and is trying to make open TV and another option in the closed one viable.

SBT, which bought the rights to the Sul-Americana for the cycle from 2023 to 2026, showed interest in open TV — Globo, which will broadcast Libertadores from next year, is not negotiating for the final of the Sudamericana this year. year. The Disney Group, through ESPN and its Star+ streaming, which will also compete in the competition from 2023, is the option for closed TV, in addition to the likely open signal on Claro and Sky.

It is not, however, an operation so simple to be carried out because of commercial agreements closed by Conmebol and which involve the operators Claro and Sky. The column found that the amount that interested companies would pay for the game would be high, precisely to compensate for amounts already paid by sponsors for exclusivity and for Conmebol to make the existence of its TV possible.

TV Conmebol was created basically so that the tournament could be broadcast to Brazil during the blackout of open and closed broadcasts and which was exclusive to some operators. Conmebol partnered with BandSports to have a team to broadcast the games.

TV Conmebol was created in 2020 basically for the Copa Sudamericana to pass to Brazil during the blackout of broadcasts in open and closed and is exclusive to some operators. Conmebol partnered with BandSports to have a team to broadcast the games.

As there will be no more Sul-Americana through the pay-per-view model, 2023 will be the end of TV Conmebol. SBT won the competition with Globo for the Sudamericana in the 23/26 cycle and the competition will also return to closed TV, with the purchase by the Disney Group (ESPN and Star+) with the main package, which has preference for the choice of games, and by the Viacom group (Paramount +) with the second combo.

The highlights contract, the best moments that will be shown with a delay (delay) of a few minutes, who took to the Sudamericana was OneFootball, a company based in Germany and which holds the right to several championships (for Brazil, the Bundesliga , for example).