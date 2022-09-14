Cooking gas price varies 32% in the country; see the ranking of states – News

The average price of the 13 kg cylinder of the LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) for the consumer varies up to 32% between states. The average value of cooking gas in the country reached R$ 111.91 in the last week between September 4th and 10th, according to data from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels) released this Monday ( 12).

The minimum price found in the last week was R$ 81.99, in the Southeast Region, and the maximum, R$ 160.00, in the Midwest. The state of Rio de Janeiro has the lowest average value in the country, at R$ 110.59, and Mato Grosso, the highest, at R$ 132.92.





Petrobras reduced by 4.73% the price of LPG for distributors as of this Tuesday (13). With the adjustment, the price per kilo of LPG will rise from R$4.23 to R$4.03, with the 13 kg cylinder being sold at distributors for, on average, R$52.34, a value of R$2, 60 lower than the previous month.

In August, the oil company had already reduced the price of gas by 5.58%, which took the 13 kg cylinder to cost R$ 54.94 at distributors, an average reduction of R$ 3.27.





See the state ranking



Average price of a 13 kg bottle of cooking gas:

• RIO DE JANEIRO – BRL 100.59

• FEDERAL DISTRICT – BRL 103.37

• PERNAMBUCO – BRL 103.63

• ESPÍRITO SANTO – BRL 106.34

• ALAGOAS – R$ 106.92

• SERGIPE – BRL 107.58

• SÃO PAULO – BRL 109.51

• MATO GROSSO DO SUL – BRL 111.63

• PARAÍBA – R$ 112.36

• PARANÁ – R$ 112.38

• BAHIA – BRL 112.63

• RIO GRANDE DO NORTE – BRL 112.66

• RIO GRANDE DO SUL – BRL 112.92

• MINAS GERAIS – BRL 113.21

• MARANHÃO – R$ 114.65

• CEARÁ – BRL 115.15

• GOIÁS – BRL 116.81

• AMAZON – BRL 117.25

• PIAUÍ – BRL 119.09

• PARÁ – R$ 120.53

• SANTA CATARINA – R$ 121.62

• RORAIMA – R$ 121.67

• TOCANTINS – BRL 122.82

• AMAPA – BRL 124.00

• ACRE – R$ 127.52

• RONDÔNIA – R$ 132.61

• MATO GROSSO – BRL 132.92



Source: ANP



