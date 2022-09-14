Cooking gas price varies 32% in the country; see the ranking of states – News

The average price of the 13 kg cylinder of the LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) for the consumer varies up to 32% between states. The average value of cooking gas in the country reached R$ 111.91 in the last week between September 4th and 10th, according to data from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels) released this Monday ( 12).

The minimum price found in the last week was R$ 81.99, in the Southeast Region, and the maximum, R$ 160.00, in the Midwest. The state of Rio de Janeiro has the lowest average value in the country, at R$ 110.59, and Mato Grosso, the highest, at R$ 132.92.


Petrobras reduced by 4.73% the price of LPG for distributors as of this Tuesday (13). With the adjustment, the price per kilo of LPG will rise from R$4.23 to R$4.03, with the 13 kg cylinder being sold at distributors for, on average, R$52.34, a value of R$2, 60 lower than the previous month.

In August, the oil company had already reduced the price of gas by 5.58%, which took the 13 kg cylinder to cost R$ 54.94 at distributors, an average reduction of R$ 3.27.


See the state ranking


Average price of a 13 kg bottle of cooking gas:

• RIO DE JANEIRO – BRL 100.59
• FEDERAL DISTRICT – BRL 103.37
• PERNAMBUCO – BRL 103.63
• ESPÍRITO SANTO – BRL 106.34
• ALAGOAS – R$ 106.92
• SERGIPE – BRL 107.58
• SÃO PAULO – BRL 109.51
• MATO GROSSO DO SUL – BRL 111.63
• PARAÍBA – R$ 112.36
• PARANÁ – R$ 112.38
• BAHIA – BRL 112.63
• RIO GRANDE DO NORTE – BRL 112.66
• RIO GRANDE DO SUL – BRL 112.92
• MINAS GERAIS – BRL 113.21
• MARANHÃO – R$ 114.65
• CEARÁ – BRL 115.15
• GOIÁS – BRL 116.81
• AMAZON – BRL 117.25
• PIAUÍ – BRL 119.09
• PARÁ – R$ 120.53
• SANTA CATARINA – R$ 121.62
• RORAIMA – R$ 121.67
• TOCANTINS – BRL 122.82
• AMAPA – BRL 124.00
• ACRE – R$ 127.52
• RONDÔNIA – R$ 132.61
• MATO GROSSO – BRL 132.92


Source: ANP


