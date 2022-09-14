Corinthians and Fluminense have an efficiency duel in the Copa do Brasil; see numbers | Brazil’s Cup

The match marks the confrontation of the two most effective teams, among the four semifinalists of the competition, in time to score a goal. And the first game, at Maracanã, showed that. Fluminense managed to score in the first minute of each half, and Corinthians knew how to take advantage of the two main chances they had.

– A team like Fluminense, which has so many people knitting the game, in the balls between the lines, requires a lot of concentration on our part. And having the ball, on the counterattack or in the offensive organization, we have to hurt, create problems and make the opportunities that we create – said Vítor Pereira at a press conference after the draw with São Paulo, in the Brasileirão, last weekend.

Vítor Pereira’s team is the one that finishes the least among the four teams. But it’s the most accurate when given the chance. There are 78 shots in seven games, with 13 goals scored (second best attack).

Corinthians need six shots to score, while Fluminense needs 6.47, almost the same amount, showing even more the balance that this match can show.

Effectiveness of each Copa do Brasil semifinalist Team Games submissions Average shots per game goals One goal for every X shots Corinthians 7 78 11.1 13 6.00 Fluminense 7 97 13.9 15 6.47 Flamengo 7 98 14.0 11 8.91 Sao Paulo 9 123 13.7 12 10.25

This is a trend that also follows in the Brasileirão, but reversing positions. Fluminense and Corinthians are, respectively, the second and third most efficient teams among the 40 clubs in Série A and B.

But Timão’s last commitment in the running points competition left some concern. Vítor Pereira’s team had chances to leave with the victory of Morumbi, against São Paulo, but missed crucial chances.

– The level of concentration has to be high ((against Fluminense), and then score on the occasions we create, score the goal. And that’s what was lacking (against São Paulo), we created clear scoring chances, they also had a or another, but we could have left… If football was fair, with victory – said the coach.

In the classic, the Corinthians attack had the presence of Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto, the same trio that should enter the field against Fluminense this Thursday.

Interestingly, both teams conceded the same amount of goals this season: 51 for each. Fluminense’s average is 0.87 per game, and that of Corinthians is 0.89. Fernando Diniz knows that he has an effective team in his hands – and that he faces another with the same characteristics.

– We played a very good match (at Maracanã). For most of the game, we had dominance. The draw does not translate what the game was. Football is like that. We missed and, in both of their kicks, the ball went in. It was our mistakes in things that we don’t usually make mistakes – said the tricolor coach after the first game.

Fluminense has one of the best attacks in Brazil this season, in addition to having one of the top scorers in the world this year, Argentine Germán Cano.

The carioca team scored 98 times in 2022, 29 more than Corinthians. Tricolor carioca’s average is 1.68 goals scored per match, while Timão’s is 1.21.

offensive numbers from Corinthians and Fluminense in the season:

Corinthians : 69 goals scored in 57 games (Scorer: Róger Guedes with 11 in 51 games)

69 goals scored in 57 games (Scorer: Róger Guedes with 11 in 51 games) Fluminense: 98 goals scored in 58 games (Scorer: Germán Cano with 33 goals in 57 games)

*Survey carried out by the Statistical Spy team