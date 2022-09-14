Corinthians has a priority if it fails to renew with Vtor Pereira; see details

The permanence of Vítor Pereira in 2023 is the main objective of President Duilio Monteiro Alves when it comes to coaching. However, if you can’t avoid leaving the Portuguese at the end of the season, the alvinegra board already has a conviction for next year.

The report of my wheel found that Corinthians leaders prioritize a new foreign coach in case of denial of VP. A Brazilian would be sought only in case of failure in the search for another name from abroad.

This internal decision was made based on everything that Duilio (president), Roberto de Andrade (director) and Alessandro (manager) experienced in the CT during these six months of Vítor Pereira and his five assistants.

The analysis is that the day-to-day conduct of the cast was completely different from what has been seen in recent years. A counselor linked to Duilio even said to the report of my wheel that “the batten went up and well”.

The impression of the work is so positive that two factors that could play against a new name from abroad would be left out in the next attempt. Are they: the high cost of wages and housing; and the uncompromising stance in decision-making.

The directors believe that a qualified technical commission such as the VP is worth the investment, even though it is a much higher expense than a Brazilian technical commission. You Portuguese cost, for example, about seven times more than Sylvinho and his assistants.

Also according to an internal analysis, it is worth swallowing some issues that, before a technical committee of Brazilians, would certainly be more debated. Departures and signings, logistics, choosing athletes in certain games and assembling the squad were some of the issues that caused internal wear and tear in the period.

The Portuguese coach, in fact, in a recent lecture during an event in the capital of São Paulo, recalled that “he doesn’t give a millimeter of space to any manager to get involved in his work”. And, according to the my wheelthis posture was really the reality of Portuguese since the beginning.

In time: the definition of Vítor Pereira’s stay at Corinthians in 2023 should really be left for the next few weeks. An elimination in the Copa do Brasil, however, could change this scenario. Whether for a happy ending or not.

