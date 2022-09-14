Corinthians lineup: training has returns from injured and under-20 selection | Corinthians

Corinthians returned to training at CT Joaquim Grava on Tuesday afternoon, in the second preparatory activity for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, on Thursday, at 8 pm, at Neo Química Arena, against Fluminense.

Coach Vítor Pereira had two returns from the Brazilian under-20 team: defender Robert Renan and forward Giovane, who were playing in a tournament in Uruguay.

In addition to them, two athletes left the medical department and were integrated into the day’s activities: defender Raul Gustavo, who recovered from a sprained ankle, and right-back Rafael Ramos, who had been treating a muscle problem.

The Portuguese was acquitted this Tuesday in trial at the STJD on the accusation of racial slur that the player Edenilson, from Internacional, made against him.

This Tuesday, the athletes participated in a movement of passes and submissions. In the final part of the training, coach Vítor Pereira organized a tactical work to face the decisive game. Renato Augusto and Fagner, who should start on Thursday, trained normally.

To complete the training, Vítor Pereira called up goalkeeper Wesley (2002), right-back Léo Mana (2004), defender Alemão (2002), midfielder Ryan (2003) and forwards Arthur Sousa (2002) and Higor ( 2003).

In view of the last squads of Corinthians, Vítor Pereira should send the following team to the field against Fluminense: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

Timão has one more day of training before the game.

