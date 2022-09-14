Corinthians manages to turn around in the last minute and beats São Paulo in the Brazilian Under-17

This Tuesday, Corinthians faced an important challenge in the search for a spot in the quarterfinals of the Campeonato Paulista Sub-17. In a duel played at Fazendinha, Timãozinho faced São Paulo and won by 3 to 2, with goals from Wesley, Léo Agostinho and Adryan.

The first half of the duel was very balanced between the parties. Corinthians took a long time to establish dominance, and when they looked close to scoring, they saw Newerton suffer a penalty and open the scoring for the visitors, who remained so until the break.

The second half was even busier. Corinthians tied the game with less than a minute, saw São Paulo take the lead on the scoreboard, and managed to turn it around in the 44th minute of the second half.

Write it down, Faithful! Corinthians’ Under-17 category returns to the field next Saturday, for the Paulista Championship. The opponent of the time is Desportivo Brasil, at 11 am, in Porto Feliz.

The game

Escalation

Coach Guilherme Dalla Déa did not have his right-back Caipira, who is currently suspended for a red card. For the rest, the coach of Timão sent a team with maximum strength to the field, which had Felipe Longo; Victor Oliveira, William, Gustavo Henrique and Kaio; Gabriel Moscardo, João Victor, Breno Bidon and Adryan; Wesley and Juninho.

My Helm

First time

Corinthians started the match posted in a 4-4-2, with a lot of freedom of overtaking granted to the two wingers. Wesley and Juninho, two speed players, formed an attacking duo with a lot of mobility close to the opponent’s goal.

The first goal chance of the match came from the visiting team. In error in the exit of the ball from Timão, Newerton recovered on the left side and looked for a cross in the area. Free kick, Paulinho tested over the goal defended by Felipe Longo.

The winger of São Paulo, in fact, was the most incisive name of the Morumbi team in the first minutes. Right after the first move, he tried to shoot from outside the area and stopped in a beautiful defense by Felipe Longo, who grabbed it.

Corinthians’ response to the first chances of the duel also came on the basis of individuality. Adryan was launched by the right side and gave a nice pen to his marker and finished for the goal, in effectiveness.

São Paulo remained the team with the most game volume to the point of reaching the nets. Newerton received inside the area and shared the ball with Felipe Longo. In the left, Boer pushed towards the goal, but was in an offside position.

Corinthians came close to scoring the first goal in two consecutive opportunities, both in aerial balls in the midfielder Gabriel Moscardo. In the first, shirt 5 received from Adryan and headed in the crossbar. In the spare, Breno Bidon crossed once again to Moscardo, who this time tried to cover the goalkeeper and sent it out.

The sequence of chances unlocked the Corinthians team, previously stuck in their defense field. In the final stretch, Wesley received from Adryan and was face to face with an open goal, without a goalkeeper. Timão’s striker took a long time to finish and ended up disarmed by the opposing defense.

Despite the improvement, the end of the first half was far from what Corinthians wanted. In an individual move, Newerton was knocked down by Victor Oliveira and received a penalty. In the charge, the São Paulo forward displaced Felipe Longo and put his team ahead at the final whistle of the first half of the game.

Second time

With just 16 seconds left in the second half, Corinthians managed to reach what they sought so much in the first half. Wesley received the ball behind midfield, took off at speed and left three markers behind until he was tackled inside the area and awarded a penalty. In the charge, Adryan sent a cross in the angle and tied the match.

Corinthians shirt number 10, by the way, was the one who most offered Corinthians solutions in the attack field. Shortly after tying the game, Adryan made a beautiful run from the right side and tried to hit from outside the area, but he didn’t put strength on the ball and stopped the São Paulo goalkeeper.

Despite the promising start in the second half, Corinthians soon took a cold shower. In a corner taken by Newerton, Paulinho received a free-kick in front of the goal and pushed it to the nets.

Depressed after the frustration of being behind on the scoreboard again, Corinthians took a long time to re-establish itself in the match. Aware of the fall, Dalla Déa promoted the entries of Léo Agostinho, Guilherme Henrique and Thomas Rafael and changed the tactical scheme of Timão.

Corinthians’ first chance came in the 18th minute of the second half. Breno Bidon received from the right side and hit with a plate, forcing the São Paulo goalkeeper to make a beautiful defense with an exchanged hand.

The classic remained busy and with a lot of nervousness on both sides. Corinthians, however, knew how to take advantage. Wesley made a beautiful pivot and activated Léo Agostinho with his heel. The striker came face to face with the goalkeeper and finished twice to tie the score.

São Paulo started to launch itself even more into the attack after the goal conceded. Felipe Longo, goalkeeper for Corinthians, had to make two beautiful saves in close range shots by striker William, from São Paulo.

A great game like this really deserved a great ending. In the 44th minute of the second half, Guilherme Henrique lined up in the defense field and left Wesley face to face with the goalkeeper. The striker of Timão hit a plate, with category, and scored the goal of the turn of Timão.

Corinthians 3 x 2 São Paulo technical sheet

Competition: Brazilian Under-17 Championship

Place: Alfredo Schürig Stadium, Sao Paulo, SP

Date: September 13, 2022 (Tuesday)

Time: 15:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Matheus Delgado Candandan

Assistants: Bruno Silva de Jesus and Marcela de Almeida Silva

goals: Adrian, Wesley, Leo Agostinho (Corinthians); Paulinho and Newerton (Sao Paulo)

Yellow cards: William and Adrian (Corinthians)

CORINTHIANS: Felipe Longo; Victor Oliveira (Pellegrin), William, Gustavo Henrique (Pedro Gomes), Kaio, Gabriel Moscardo, Adryan (Leo Agostinho), Breno Bidon, Juninho (Guilherme Henrique), João Victor (Thomas Rafael) and Wesley.

Technician: Guilherme Dalla Dea

SAO PAULO: Lucian; Lucas Gabriel, Lucas Loss, Andrade and Yuri (Miranda); Claudio (Marques Rickelme), Paz (Igor) and Alves (William); Paulinho (Carlos), Boer and Newerton.

Technician: mint

