Corinthians releases note after Rafael Ramos is acquitted and reinforces commitment against racism

Right-back Rafael Ramos was acquitted by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) of racial slur in a game against Internacional. Thus, Corinthians published an official note on the fact and reinforced its commitment to the fight against racism.

Corinthians and Internacional faced each other on May 14, in Beira Rio, and ended up in a 2-2 draw on the field. The duel was marked by the accusation of racial slur that Edenilson made against the Corinthians side and since then the case had several stages. This Monday, Rafael was unanimously acquitted: five votes against zero.

Thus, after the decision, Corinthians reinforced its fight against racism. The club claimed to have given full support to the Corinthians athlete and wished that the career sequence of both players would be smooth.

“Corinthians reinforces its commitment to the fight against racism. From the beginning, the club gave all the necessary support to Ramos and, now, wants a full sequence in the sporting careers of both athletes”, wrote Timão in an official note – see full below.

In the match in the South, Rafael Ramos was accused of uttering the words “fuck you monkey” to the Colorado athlete. Despite being acquitted by the STJD, it is worth remembering, Rafael remains a defendant in the lawsuit filed with the Public Ministry.

On the morning of this Tuesday (13), athlete Rafael Ramos was tried by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) for the complaint of racial injury against athlete Edenilson in the match against Sport Club Internacional, on May 14, 2022, by the Brazilian championship.

After more than three hours of trial, the Corinthians right-back was unanimously acquitted of the complaint: five votes to zero.

