Corinthians signs professional contract with a 17-year-old midfielder; fine exceeds BRL 100 million

Shirt 10 and one of the references of the Corinthians under-17 team, midfielder Adrian signed his first professional contract with Timão. This week, the player signed a contract that will be valid until July 2025.

With the new contract, the club kept 80% of the player’s economic rights. The contractual fine for clubs from outside the country is 20 million euros, or R$103 million, approximately.

In contact with the My HelmClóvis Henrique, the player’s manager, revealed that he prioritized a growth project within Corinthians. The midfielder has signed for the maximum three years that the law allows players under 18 that close their first professional ties.

“We had already been talking about the conditions of the contract for months, the great project that Corinthians has for Adryan prevailed”, said the representative.

The Corinthians supporter who follows the base was able to watch the young man stand out this past Tuesday, with a live broadcast on SporTV. After a penalty suffered by forward Wesley, Adryan scored the first goal in Corinthians’ 3-2 victory against São Paulo, in the seventh round of the Brazilian Under-17.

How to play Adrian

The shirt number 10 of Guilherme Dalla Dea’s team is a modern midfielder, with offensive and defensive capabilities. Left-handed, he can act as an attacking midfielder, but also as a third-back midfielder.

Adrian is the category’s top scorer of the year, with 9 goals in 24 games, along with another highlight: Guilherme Henrique, only 15 years old – who has 9 in 23.

See more at: Corinthians Sub-17 and Corinthians Sub-20.