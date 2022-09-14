Corinthians vs Fluminense: Diniz was already a controversial penalty center for Timão and played with Romário in Flu | Brazil’s Cup

The match between Corinthians and Fluminense, valid for the return of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, Thursday, at 20:00 (Brasília), at the Neo Química Arena, has a character on the side of the field who has history in both teams: the coach Fernando Diniz.

Now 48 years old, Fernando Diniz was born in Patos de Minas-MG, but he went with his family to São Paulo when he was still a baby, at nine months old.

In the capital of São Paulo, he grew up in Vila Ema, east of the city, and gradually stood out in futsal, where he was a phenomenon on the courts. It was ten years between indoor soccer and the field for Diniz, especially at Juventus da Mooca and General Motors (GM).

At one point, Moleque Travesso forced him, still young, to choose only one type of terrain, and the field was the attacking midfielder’s option. From there, he would play for Guarani and Palmeiras, but without great prominence, until arriving at Parque São Jorge in 1997.

His time at Corinthians was brief, lasting a year and a half, but he participated in the 1997 São Paulo title against São Paulo, playing in 11 games of the campaign under the command of Nelsinho Baptista. He also played in the 1998 São Paulo vice-championship, in a final against the same rival.

In 98, by the way, there were only two games in Paulistão, but in one of them he lived his most remarkable moment. In the semifinal against Portuguesa, he crossed the ball that hit defender César’s chest and generated a controversial penalty scored by Argentine referee Javier Castrilli.

Doubtful refereeing in the game Corinthians 2 x 2 Portuguesa, for Paulistão, 1998

Between 97 and 98, he took the field 50 times for Corinthians, with only two goals scored: one in a friendly against Caldense and another in a game of the Copa do Brasil, against Itabaiana-SE.

At the time, Diniz was bought from Juventus, who owned his rights, to reach Timão. The presentation was alongside Túlio Maravilha, a star supported by Excel Econômico bank, which was a partner of the club that season. In 1998, he became a frequent option in the team of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo. Interestingly, Luxa had also taken the player to rival Palmeiras in 1996.

He took the field for the last time in July 1998, when he was traded with Paraná Clube.

Fernando Diniz arrived at Fluminense for the 2000 Brazilian Championship. It was a moment of rebuilding the club after the difficult end of the 1990s. He was a starter in most of the games he participated, having stayed there for three years.

In total, there were 107 games and seven goals scored. Some are well remembered until today, when he scored in the 5-1 rout of Fluminense against Cruzeiro in the first round of the Brasileirão 2002, with the Maracanã packed for Romário’s debut in the Tricolor.

He won a title, that of Carioca in 2002, in the club’s centenary year. He also participated in good campaigns in the Brasileirão. He was a semi-finalist in the 2001 and 2002 Brazilians, with the team suffering two dramatic eliminations against Athletico-PR and Corinthians, respectively.

He was always a very tactical player, playing most of the time open on the left side, despite being right-handed. In addition to having played with Romário, he played with other athletes who gained fame in Flu, such as midfielder Marcão, midfielder Roger and forwards Roni and Magno Alves.

In 2003, he would be traded with Flamengo in exchange for Lopes, but without the same shine. He went through clubs like Cruzeiro and Santos before ending his career in 2008, at Gama-DF.