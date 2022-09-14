Correction in the Guarantee Fund can pay up to R$10,000 for Brazilian workers; see how

Brazilian workers have a long list of rights offered by Organs responsible labor bodies. They exist so that these people can obtain a better quality of life and also a healthy working day.

Among the labor law issues is the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). This modality exists as a form of savings account that seeks to help the worker in times of emergency.

What is FGTS?

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), as mentioned earlier, is a kind of savings account opened by each company where the citizen provides services with a remunerated portfolio. These accounts are always located at Caixa Econômica Federal.

Therefore, all employers must deposit into this fund the equivalent of 8% of the employee’s salary, in order to create an amount that can be used in specific times of emergency.

Readjustment in values?

A novelty arrives to cheer up a large part of workers from all over Brazil. Now a possible correction in the FGTS values ​​is in the judgment process with the Federal Supreme Court (FGTS).

If the novelty is approved by the agency, citizens will be able to access an average return value of around R$10,000. This amount will be the result of a possible change in the rates used to be able to calculate the profits that are generated by the amounts deposited in the FGTS accounts.

Currently, about 8% of the salaries that are deposited monthly by the employer are corrected through the Referential Rate (TR), which is currently set to zero.

In this way, the objective of the novelty is to replace this correction model with a new index that is capable of monitoring inflation, such as the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

This means that with the change, the FGTS will no longer lose value for being idle, but it would be able to keep up with the inflation rate of products and services across the country. In this way, analysts comment that this change could generate relatively large money for those who have higher account balances.

I want to request the adjustment, now what?

People who want to implement the new index to their FGTS accounts will need to wait a while. That’s because the novelty still depends on the approval of the STF so that it can come into force.

In the meantime, the processes that some workers have already carried out are on hold to await the Court’s decision.

Therefore, if the ministers are favorable to the citizens, all people who have already performed some type of service with a formal contract since 1999 will be able to receive some amount.

However, it is important to understand that only people who file a lawsuit may be entitled to the novelty. For this reason, it is important to seek the help of a lawyer to carry out the procedure.

Those who wish to do the calculations to find out if it is really worth opening a process requesting the review of the FGTS can use the website https://fgts.loitlegal.com.br/. It is important to make it clear that the minimum limit will be 60 salaries.

