Could a global slowdown harm Brazilian growth? By Investing.com







By Jessica Bahia Melo

Investing.com – While many developed countries are cautious – awaiting a possible recession – optimism remains for the Brazilian economy. But shouldn’t a global slowdown impact the country?

The continuation of the war in Ukraine has put pressure on prices and has meant that countries have had to raise interest rates to control demand, which leads to an economic slowdown. Commodity prices, particularly energy and food, have soared with the conflict. In the case of Europe, Russia still cut the supply of , putting even more pressure on inflation amid the need for this input, especially in winter. The European Central Bank has already reacted and raised prices to stop this movement.

As a result, fears about processes of deceleration or even recession increase. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that global economic growth has been slowing amid bleak and more uncertain prospects. In the United States, the has been negative for two quarters. Post-pandemic demand was very high, causing inflation to rise and putting pressure on the US Federal Reserve to raise rates.

This Tuesday, the higher than expected reinforces the bet that it should continue hawkish and raising interest rates again by 0.75 percentage point, causing volatility and caution in the markets, by continuing a contractionary monetary policy – ​​which tends to hold back growth.

Brazilian growth continues?

Meanwhile, in Brazil, the second quarter increased 1.2%, in the quarterly comparison, above economists’ expectations, accumulating a high of 3.2% in the last 12 months. According to the latest , released this Monday, 12, economists raised expectations for economic growth in 2022 from 2.26% to 2.39%, while four weeks ago they were at 2%. For 2023, the forecast was raised from 0.47% to 0.50%. For the years 2024 and 2025, the forecasts were maintained at 1.80% and 2%, respectively.

With the results above expectations in the Brazilian economy, financial institutions revised their estimates. One of them was Bank of America Corp (NYSE:) (BVMF:), which raised its GDP forecast for this year from 2.5% to 3.25%. For next year, it maintained the projection of 0.9%.

The view of economists is that the stimulus measures – such as the increase in Auxílio Brasil – should continue to affect results in a positive way, but it is not known for sure how long this will be enough.

Is there a chance of negative GDP?

Check out in the video below the vision of economists Thais Zara, from LCA; Rodrigo Leite, professor at Coppead/UFRJ and Helena Veronese, from B.Side Investimentos.