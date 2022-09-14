Cruzeiro x Vasco: fans complain about ticket prices for possible access game; details | cruise

Cruzeiro released the details of ticket sales for the game against Vasco, next Wednesday, for the 30th round of Serie B. The prices for the match that can confirm the celestial access displeased several fans.

Tickets for fans who do not have a member vary between R$50 (cheaper half-price) and R$250 (higher price). Members have special conditions, with values ​​varying according to the modality of each one.

In recent weeks, Cruzeiro played two games at Mineirão, against Criciúma and Operário. Facing Santa Catarina, prices ranged between R$ 35 and R$ 170; against the team from Paraná, tickets ranged between R$40 and R$200. The club sold packages for both matches, with a discount on the final price.

Cruzeiro fans in Serie B game at Mineirão

The increase for the match against Vasco generated complaints from several fans on social networks. Sought, Cruzeiro said it will not comment on prices. See, in the images below, some questions on the club’s social media:

Cruzeiro fans complain about ticket price in duel with Vasco

Cruzeiro fans complain about ticket price in duel with Vasco

The sale starts this Wednesday, following the priority calendar for members (see below). The sale to the general public will start on Friday at 16:00, if tickets remain. The value for Vasco’s fans will be R$ 200.

For the game against Vasco to guarantee mathematical access, Cruzeiro needs to beat CRB and the Carioca team, in addition to the opponent from Rio tripping against Náutico, this weekend. In the scenario of two triumphs, but Vasco’s victory against Pernambuco, Cruzeiro will also go up in the 31st round in case of stumbles by Londrina. The team from Paraná, however, will only play after the miners in the aforementioned round.

Cruzeiro owns the highest average attendance in Serie B and has the fourth highest average paying audience in the Brazilian Championship, behind only Flamengo, Corinthians and Palmeiras, who fight for the top positions in Serie A.

Ticket sales conditions

Priority in sales to members

– Diamond, Collaborator, Efficient, Kids

Opening at 9:00 am on Wednesday (14/09)

– Tribune, International, International Kids

Opening at 12:00 pm on Wednesday (14/09)

– Multi-champion

Opening at 16:00 on Wednesday (14/09)

– Phenomenal and old plans in force*

Opening at 9:00 am on Thursday (15/09)

– Always and Bronze cruise

Opening at 16:00 on Thursday (15/09)

– People’s Team

Opening at 9:00 am on Friday (16/09)

Each member will be able to buy 2 tickets from the general sale, in the price of half and full. In all available sectors, after the priority windows of each plan, if available.

GENERAL SALE: It will be done through the website: https://cruzeiro.eleventickets.com

Opening at 4:00 pm on Friday (16/09) – up to 2 tickets per CPF.

– Yellow (Upper and Lower) – Full: BRL 100.00 / Half: BRL 50.00

– Red (Upper and Lower) – Full: BRL 140.00 / Half: BRL 70.00

– Purple (Superior) – Whole: BRL 200.00 / Half: BRL 100.00

– Purple (Bottom) – Whole: BRL 250.00 / Half: BRL 125.00

– Orange (Upper and Lower) – Whole: BRL 100.00 / Half: BRL 50.00

Fans who are not members will be able to buy tickets for all sectors that are open at the price of full and half, with up to 2 tickets per CPF.

Visiting fans will also be able to buy their tickets through the website for the Roxo Superior sector, Portão A, for R$ 200.00 for full and R$ 100.00 for half.