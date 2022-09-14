Cruzeiro’s next opponent, CRB only lost one home game in Serie B

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro defeated CRB 2-0 at Mineiro, in the first round of Serie B

Absolute leader of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Cruzeiro will have a challenging task in the confrontation with CRB, at 8:30 pm this Saturday (17), at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei, for the 30th round. Playing within their domains, the Alagoas team lost only once in the competition. In the other duels, they won six and drew eight.

CRB’s only defeat at home in the Second Division was against Nutico, 2-1, on April 27, still in the 3rd round. Since then, Galo de Campina has accumulated 13 unbeaten games.

However, the campaign is not enough to place CRB among the best hosts: only the 11th place in the ranking of this item, with 57.7% of success. But it’s the 26 points added at home that support the dream of access to the national elite next year.

In eighth position in the classification table, with 40 points, CRB is still fighting to catch up with Vasco (4th place, with 45 points) in the nine rounds that remain for the end of Series B. According to calculations by the mathematics department of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), Galo has a 4.5% chance of access.

best visitor

In turn, Cruzeiro clings to the retrospect as a visitor to conquer another victory in the national competition. The Minas Gerais club is the best in this regard, with 21 points out of 42 possible points – 50% success. In 14 games away from Belo Horizonte, there were five wins, six draws and three defeats, in addition to 14 goals scored and 12 conceded.

history

In 12 matches against CRB, Cruzeiro got the best in five, drew another five and lost two. Of those, only five have been Serie B games, and there is no advantage for either club – one win for each and three draws.