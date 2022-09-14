Daughter of Beth Carvalho accuses government of ‘misuse’ of music in her mother’s voice to promote Bolsonarista campaign | Rio de Janeiro

The version of the song “Vou festejar” in the voice of Beth Carvalho was the subject of controversy this weekend. Luana Carvalho, the singer’s daughter, who died in 2019, accused President Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign of using the song to promote pro-government acts.

Luana alleges disrespect for her mother’s legacy, who would have a position contrary to the president and was the target of criticism from Bolsonaro supporters.

“They are using Beth Carvalho’s voice in ‘Vou Festejar’ to promote Bolsonarista videos. Please report. I will sue,” wrote the artist on social media on Sunday (11).

When releasing a video posted on Instagram by the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, the woman claims that there was “misuse” of the singer’s voice and struggle by people “in favor of everything she was against”.

2 of 3 Publication by Minister Fábio Faria on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction Publication by Minister Fábio Faria on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction

“The guy is the government’s Minister of Communications and doesn’t understand anything about copyright, related rights or misappropriation. Kiss, meritocracy”, he still criticized his daughter on Monday (12).

To highlight the mother’s political differences, the daughter recalls that Beth released the song “Virada”, which would be an anthem of “Diretas já” on a platform next to former governor Leonel Brizola. She also shared a photo of the singer next to Lula.

3 of 3 Brizola, Beth Carvalho and Lula, in a photo released by Luana Carvalho — Photo: Personal archive Brizola, Beth Carvalho and Lula, in a photo released by Luana Carvalho — Photo: Personal archive

This Tuesday (13), Luana claimed to have been the target of accusations about mixing Beth’s story with politics and “using her mother to make money”.

“It’s accusing a daughter of stealing from her own mother. Do therapy so that your children love you as much as I love mine and my daughter loves me and, to have respect for death and the mother of others, ‘good citizens’, I recommend”, emphasizes Luana.