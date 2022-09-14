Debate: Tarcísio, Bolsonaro’s candidate, criticizes mandatory vaccination: ‘Let’s promote freedom’

The Bolsonar candidate for the government of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), spoke out this Tuesday 13th against any mandatory vaccination in the state.

“We believe in the vaccine, we are going to have a policy to encourage vaccination, to raise awareness among fathers and mothers. I understand that the vaccine should not be mandatory. We must raise awareness”, said the former Minister of Infrastructure during a debate promoted by TV Cultura, UOL and Folha de S.Paulo.

PT candidate Fernando Haddad confronted Jair Bolsonaro’s postulant and recalled that the former captain “dismissed the pandemic and the emails received from vaccine-producing laboratories”.

“I saw a statement by you that, if elected, public servants will no longer be required to be vaccinated. They are not required. But think about it: a teacher, who deals with 40 children in the classroom, a doctor, a nurse… Are you going to release, instead of promoting the vaccine? Is that a good example?”, amended the PT.

Tarcisio then replied that “our teacher and our health professional know the importance of the vaccine” and “they are getting vaccinated”.

“Let’s promote freedom. Everyone will have the freedom to make their own decision,” she added.