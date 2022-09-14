Delegates forged investigations for personal purposes, says MP-RJ

Deputy Maurício Demétrio twice tried to forge accusations against the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD). On one occasion, during the 2020 elections, he forged a “money delivery” to Paes, who was running for mayor in Rio, with the aim of arresting him in the act. In the other, the action was discussed with Allan Turnowski, former Secretary of Civil Police of the state.

Allan Turnowski accused of corruption

and exploration of the animal game



This is what the complaint of the Public Ministry of Rio against the two delegates says. According to the indictment, they rigged investigations and arrests to attack enemies and enforce their interests — the illegal exploitation of gambling and corruption schemes, together with the bicheiro Fernando Iggnácio, who died in 2020. In addition, they warned allies of the execution of search and seizure warrants.

The 1st Specialized Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro accepted the complaint and decreed, last Thursday (8/9), the preventive detention of Turnowski. He left the Cláudio Castro (PL) government in March to run for federal deputy for the same party. Demetrius has been in prison since last year.

Messages obtained by the MP-RJ point out that, in November 2020, when Paes was contesting the second round of the elections for mayor of Rio against Marcelo Crivella (Republicans), Demétrio tried to set up a flagrant delivery of money to the candidate, using an ally to trigger the Federal Police

To convince federal delegates to mount an operation against Paes, an agent of Demétrio, identified in the complaint as lawyer Thalles Wildhagen Camargo, sent a photo of the money to the PF. The photo was taken at Demetrius’ house, according to investigations.

Victor Cesar Carvalho dos Santos, one of the PF delegates called at the time, told MP-RJ that the police considered carrying out an operation against Eduardo Paes, but the case did not advance because the evidence was insufficient. Later, upon discovering that Demétrio was the source of the complaint, he gave up on investigating the case altogether, due to the lack of credibility of the state delegate.

Demétrio even mobilized civil police officers to watch Eduardo Paes and his entourage, with the aim of obtaining images of the vehicle used by him on that date, says the MP-RJ. The delegate, at the time, sent a message to Camargo by WhatsApp, which revealed the image of money. It was a bag containing the ballots he planned to seize from the then-mayoral candidate. The plan did not go ahead, and Paes was elected.

In March 2021, the delegate articulated a new attack against the mayor, who, at the time, was quoted to run for the government of Rio against Castro, who is seeking re-election. According to the complaint by the MP-RJ, Demétrio suggested, in a conversation with Turnowski, then secretary of the Civil Police, reaching Paes with an investigation that was already underway. Turnowski replied that they should wait for the investigation to move forward, but that he would “look”. Demetrius then suggested using the Consumer Police Station, a specialized unit to which he had been assigned at the same time.

investigation leak

The MP-RJ complaint also points out that Allan Turnowski and Maurício Demétrio tried to benefit friends investigated for embezzling funds in contracts in the municipality of Rio.

In 2018, directors, former directors and employees of the Bio-Rio Foundation and the Institute of Basic and Advanced Health Care (Iabas) were the targets of search and seizure warrants.

According to the MP-RJ, messages exchanged between Turnowski and Demétrio indicate that the action had been leaked to their friends, who were already prepared to receive the police.

According to the MP-RJ, Demétrio asked Turnowski that the press could not follow the execution of the warrants in Novo Leblon, a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio. That’s because the businessmen would already be waiting for the agents with lawyers, which would show the leak.

Chairman of the board of directors of Iabas until August 2017, but having already left office at the time of the investigation, Luiz Eduardo da Cruz lived in the condominium and is a friend of Demétrio, according to the MP-RJ, based on the messages and photo of the two in a boat.

Cruz’s defense told the ConJur that the MP “did not mention that he was summarily acquitted, and the case involving the Bio-Rio Foundation was extinguished”.

Furthermore, attorneys pointed out that the search and seizure leak claim has not been confirmed and is untrue. They point out that the TJ-RJ revoked Cruz’s preventive detention for considering it abusive and unnecessary.

The defense also highlighted that Cruz has no relation to the facts related to Iabas found in the investigation, since he left the entity in August 2017, and the searches were carried out in 2018.

“The various misunderstandings of the Public Ministry, unfortunately, indicate little effort to investigate information already clarified in public documents and decisions of the court itself”, said the lawyers.

forged operations

The MP-RJ also highlights other investigations and arrests forged by Maurício Demétrio to attack enemies and enforce their interests.

According to the prosecution, Demétrio prepared the act that led to the illegal arrest of delegate Marcelo Machado, who had acted in an investigation against his group.

“The forged operation was planned to have wide journalistic coverage, allowing Maurício Demétrio, after deceiving the Parquet and the Judiciary, to have space in the media to slander and discredit several of those who put themselves as an obstacle to the team’s performance, whether colleagues Civil Police, whether private individuals who testified against the organization”, highlights the MP-RJ.

In addition, the prosecution claims that Demétrio produced a dossier against the family of judge Luiz Zveiter, from the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice. The document narrates, without proof, crimes allegedly committed by the magistrate and his relatives.

In the complaint, the MP states that, since the beginning of 2016, Turnowski and Demétrio, with the bookie Fernando Iggnácio and others still unidentified, have partnered to commit crimes such as illicit exploitation of gambling, active and passive corruption, violation of functional secrecy and qualified homicide.

The delegates had the function, according to the prosecution, of using the resources and structure of the Civil Police to help in the dispute between Iggnácio and Rogério de Andrade over the legacy of the bicheiro Castor de Andrade.

Demétrio is accused of leaking information about confidential investigations, intermediating the payment of bribes to public servants and co-opting colleagues from the Civil Police. In turn, says the MP-RJ, Turnowski would be a “double agent”, acting in a “veiled and disguised” way to obtain details with Rogério de Andrade’s allies, such as retired military police officer Ronnie Lessa, who is responsible for the murder of the councilor Marielle Franco (Psol), and pass them on to Fernando Iggnácio’s gang.

Turnowski’s defense filed a request for Habeas Corpus, arguing that his arrest is based “on third-party dialogue, incomplete, out of context and recorded in 2016, a time when Allan Turnowski did not even hold positions in the Civil Police, as he was assigned to Cedae “.

However, the HC was denied by the judge Joaquim Domingos de Almeida Neto. The magistrate understood that there is no flagrant illegality to justify the revocation of the detention. With information from the TJ-RJ press office.

Process 0225588-51.2022.8.19.0001

*Text updated at 11:20 am on 09/13/2022 to add and correct information.