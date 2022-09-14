Dentist warns of danger of exercise

Ellen Cristie – State of Minas

(credit: Instagram/Play)

A technique to define and demarcate the muscles of the jaw region, through hypertrophy, went viral on TikTok and worries experts in the area. The goal is to increase the size of the jaw to simulate the effects of facial harmonization.

“The objective is to accentuate the contour of the face with hypertrophy of the muscles of mastication, especially the masseter muscle, causing a greater definition of the angle of the mandible, which gives, according to current aesthetic standards, an aspect of joviality and vitality” , explains Larissa Valadares, a dentist specializing in orthodontics, orthopedics, temporomandibular disorders (TMD) and bruxism.

Videos with the hashtags #jawline (jawline), #jawlinecheck (jawline check and #jawlineexercise (jaw exercise) accumulate more than 1 million views in total. In 2021, the Italian model Luca Machesi became known for publicizing videos in which he taught internet users to hypertrophy the jaw through repetitive movements. He always appeared biting silicone objects before and after, showing the hypertrophy of the jaw. At the time, the model used to define himself as ‘the CEO of the jawline’.





According to the dentist, this technique is nothing more than performing repetitive movements of biting certain types of objects, activating the masticatory muscles excessively. However, despite being a daily movement that the person makes when chewing, this opening and closing of the mouth with excessive force and in a repetitive way can cause irreparable damage.

“The main damage is overload of the entire head and neck muscles (causing muscle pain and headaches), in addition to damage to the temporomandibular joints, such as osteoarthritis, perforation and displacement of the articular disc”, says Valadares.

The expert points out that there are other less harmful ways to achieve such a result. “This mandibular definition can be obtained with facial harmonization using the filling of specific points of the face with hyaluronic acid. This is an already established and safe technique to obtain this facial rejuvenation, keeping the other structures of the face intact”.



