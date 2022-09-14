Did you know that even though you are UNEMPLOYED, you can withdraw the Guarantee Fund? See how!

With the coronavirus pandemic that devastated the country, many people ended up losing their jobs. However, the rate of citizens in this situation was already high in the years prior to this period.

Thinking of helping the population that needs an extra value to work, the Federal Government started to release an extra value for these people. The amount comes from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

Values ​​for unemployed

It is not now that Brazilians have difficulties in getting a job in Brazil. This is because with the number of inhabitants in the country, it is difficult to get enough vacancies for all the people who are looking.

For this reason, it is increasingly common for people to look for other ways to get money such as informal jobs or loans.

Those who have been through this situation know that it is not easy to need to look for ways to get extra values ​​to survive. Therefore, one way the government found to be able to help these people was offering FGTS values.

Basically, one of the ways to withdraw the amounts contained in the FGTS is to be unemployed. People who have some amount in the Guarantee Fund and have been unemployed for three years can request the withdrawal of the money.

This rule applies to all accounts linked to the Fund. This is because with each new job that the person enters, a new account is created so that the user can have the benefit deposited.

How to withdraw?

After understanding that all people who are 3 years or more without finding a job can be entitled to the amount, it is possible to understand how to request the withdrawal. However, it is worth noting that the jobs considered are only those that are registered in the portfolio.

In this way, informal jobs such as odd jobs and other activities are not accounted for as they do not influence the time of requesting the benefit. Understanding this, it is possible to know how to withdraw.

The money request process is very simple and practical. After completing 3 years of unemployment, the person can apply for the benefit in the month of his/her birthday. If you comply with this criterion, simply make the request directly to Caixa Econômica Federal, the institution responsible for FGTS payments.

For this you need to present some documents. Among them, it is possible to mention identification such as RG or CNH, the PIS/Pasep or NIS number and also the Work and Social Security Card to prove the last employment relationship.

