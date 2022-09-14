Did you work in 2021? Find out WHEN you will receive R$1,212 from the PIS/Pasep salary bonus

For those who don’t know, the PIS/Pasep salary bonus is awarded every year to thousands of workers across the country. In principle, the amount is proportional to the number of months that the citizen performed his/her function in the base year of program payments. Release occurs through the Federal government always in the year following the year worked by the citizen.

For example, those who worked in 2019 and meet the criteria had their money deposited in 2020.

However, many workers are in doubt whether they will have access to the benefit this year 2022, since, in the year 2021, due to the measures of the Covid-19 pandemic, the payment of the PIS / PASEP allowance was postponed.

Therefore, workers who worked in 2020 and who should have started payment the following year ended up having payments postponed to this year 2022, being paid between the months of February and March.

Thus, with the postponement of the PIS/PASEP salary bonus from 2020 to 2022, workers who performed their activities in 2021 still do not know if they will still have the benefit in 2022, or if the amounts will only be for the year 2022

Who worked in 2021 will be able to withdraw PIS / Pasep when?

What is known at the moment is that the worker who carried out a formal activity or employment in the civil service in the year 2021, will have access to the benefit only in 2023.

In any case, for the 2021 PIS/PASEP payments, more than R$20 billion should be made available to around 23 million citizens. Thus, these should be the figures contained in the Budget for the next year.

Therefore, this year, the releases of the salary allowance 2020 and the PIS/Pasep refund for those who worked in 2019 and ended up not receiving the benefit.

How do I know if I am entitled to the benefit?

For PIS (private company worker):

In the Worker Cashier App;

At the site from the box;

from the box; Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For Pasep (public server):

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

How to withdraw the salary bonus?

First of all, see how it is possible to withdraw the Pis/Pasep salary bonus:

PIS (Caixa Econômica Federal):

Initially, at Caixa branches, with photo identification;

In addition, with the Citizen Card, at ATMs and lottery.

Pasep (Bank of Brazil):

At Banco do Brasil branches, with identification document;

Finally, via automatic transfer to the account of the institution’s customer.

2023 PIS/PASEP value must exceed R$1,300

The amount of the benefit varies according to the length of work performed. In 2023, depending on the defined salary floor, the worker will be able to receive up to R$ 1,302 (estimated amount for the minimum wage next year).

Check out the predicted table of PIS 2023:

1 month worked – R$ 108;

2 months worked – R$ 217;

3 months worked – R$ 325;

4 months worked – R$ 434;

5 months worked – R$ 542;

6 months worked – R$ 651;

7 months worked – R$ 759;

8 months worked – R$ 868;

9 months worked – R$976;

10 months worked – R$ 1,085;

11 months worked – R$ 1,193;

12 months worked – BRL 1,302.